In T20 World Cups With four Player of the Match awards in T20 World Cups, Suryakumar now ranks second among Indian players. Virat Kohli leads with eight, while Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma each have three.

India’s win over USA was more than just another group-stage success. It showcased their ability to defend modest totals, extended their winning streak, and highlighted Suryakumar Yadav’s rise as captain.