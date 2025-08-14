- Home
Premier League: Six Teenagers Poised for Breakthrough Year in English Football This Season
Several teenage prospects are poised to break into senior football this season. From a 15-year-old Arsenal midfielder to a highly-rated Fulham prospect, these young players are turning heads and generating excitement among fans and coaches.
With the Premier League about to kick off and the EFL already underway, all eyes are not only on the established stars — but also on a new wave of teenage prospects who could break through into senior football in the coming months. From precocious 15-year-olds to 16-year-old rising stars, here are some names to watch.
Max Dowman – Arsenal
Arsenal fans have been talking about Max Dowman all summer — and with good reason. At just 15, the midfielder looked completely at ease playing against older, more experienced players in pre-season.
His former academy coach, Temisan Williams, believes Dowman has the mentality to cope with the step up.
"He’s making his way into first-team football — something very rare at 15," Williams told Hayters. "Mentally, he’s ready, eager to learn, and embraces challenges. It’s only a matter of time before he cements his place in the senior squad."
Manager Mikel Arteta has urged patience with the youngster, but the excitement among supporters suggests they could see glimpses of him in competitive action sooner rather than later.
Joe Mwaro – Plymouth Argyle
Sixteen-year-old defender Joe Mwaro is still flying under the radar, but his stock is rising fast. After spending most of last season with the U18s, he has lately been training with Argyle’s senior squad and featured in pre-season matches.
Mwaro was named Academy Player of the Year, earned a place on the bench for the Carabao Cup win over QPR, and has shown all the traits of a future first-team regular.
Rio Ngumoha – Liverpool
Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha has been an eye-catcher this pre-season. At 16, the England U17 international possesses the kind of attacking flair that already has new Reds boss Arne Slot tipping him for involvement this campaign.
"He’s not a regular starter yet, but training every day at this intensity will push him," Slot said. "It’s going to be tough, but he’s started really well."
Like many players his age, Ngumoha is juggling schoolwork alongside football — but his trajectory looks bright if he maintains his progress.
Jeremy Monga – Leicester City
Few 15-year-olds get a taste of Premier League football, but Jeremy Monga did exactly that last season for Leicester. Now 16, the attacking talent is already trusted by manager Marti Cifuentes, having come off the bench in the Foxes’ first Championship match this season.
If his early involvement is anything to go by, Monga could see plenty more minutes as Leicester push for promotion.
Seth Ridgeon – Fulham
Fulham were determined not to lose Seth Ridgeon this summer and tied the young midfielder down to a new deal, fending off interest from Manchester United. The club’s academy has a rich track record — Harvey Elliott being one of its most famous exports — and Ridgeon is being tipped as the next star to emerge.
Unlike Elliott, Fulham hope Ridgeon will stick around to make a lasting impact at Craven Cottage.
Harvey Higgins – Blackburn Rovers
Fast and fearless, Harvey Higgins is one of Blackburn’s most exciting academy products. At just 16, the forward has already attracted interest from Arsenal, but Rovers are confident they can bring him through in the same way they’ve developed talents like Adam Wharton.
With the right opportunities, Higgins could make his senior debut sooner rather than later.