Image Credit : Getty

Max Dowman – Arsenal

Arsenal fans have been talking about Max Dowman all summer — and with good reason. At just 15, the midfielder looked completely at ease playing against older, more experienced players in pre-season.

His former academy coach, Temisan Williams, believes Dowman has the mentality to cope with the step up.

"He’s making his way into first-team football — something very rare at 15," Williams told Hayters. "Mentally, he’s ready, eager to learn, and embraces challenges. It’s only a matter of time before he cements his place in the senior squad."

Manager Mikel Arteta has urged patience with the youngster, but the excitement among supporters suggests they could see glimpses of him in competitive action sooner rather than later.