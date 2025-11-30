Former India cricketer Atul Wassan called the comparison of Rohit Sharma's and Shahid Afridi's ODI sixes record as 'comparing apples with oranges,' highlighting Rohit's superior achievement as an opener in 100 fewer innings than the Pakistani great.

'Apples and Oranges' Comparison

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan said that comparing Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in ODIs with that of the former Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi, who held the record before the Indian batter, is like "comparing apples with oranges." Rohit Sharma, returning to action alongside Virat Kohli, broke Shahid Afridi's record for the most sixes by a batter in One-Day Internationals during the first India vs South Africa ODI in Ranchi on Sunday. Rohit now has 352 sixes, surpassing Afridi's 351 and achieved the feat in 269 innings--100 fewer than Afridi's 369 innings.

Speaking to ANI, Wassan said comparing Rohit's record with Afridi's isn't fair, as Rohit achieved it as an opener in 100 fewer innings, highlighting his significant impact for India. "I think if we compare it with Shahid Afridi's record, then it's comparing apple with oranges. Because for an opener, to be able to do this is a very big thing. Because Shahid Afridi's role was to come later and finish and slog. But as an opener, making such a big record in 100 fewer innings, it shows the impact he has had for the Indian team," Wassan said.

Rohit's Impact on India's Success

Wassan said Rohit Sharma's ability to hit big shots and maintain a strong strike rate as an opener demonstrates his success and the positive impact he has had on India's victories. "You can judge that with just this single metric. If your opener plays so many big shots, how often he makes you win the game. Because look at how much he keeps your strike rate as an opener. So I think this metrics shows a lot why he has been so successful, why India has been so successful when he has opened for India," Atul Wassan said while speaking to ANI.

Most Sixes in ODIs: Top 5

After Rohit and Afridi, Chris Gayle stands third on the list of most ODI sixes with 331 maximums, with Sanath Jayasuriya at fourth with 270 maximums, and MS Dhoni at fifth with 229 sixes. (ANI)