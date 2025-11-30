Belgium clinched their maiden Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 title, beating India 1-0 in a closely contested final. Thibeau Stockbroekx's 34th-minute strike was the decider, leaving India to settle for the silver medal in the prestigious tournament.

In an entertaining final that lived up to its billing, Belgium beat India 1-0 in a closely fought encounter to lift the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Malaysia on Sunday. India was forced to settle for a silver, thanks to Thibeau Stockbroekx's lone goal of the match in the 34th minute.

Stockbroekx's Goal Seals Belgium's Maiden Title

This is Belgium's maiden Sultan Azlan Shah title and only their second appearance in one of the most prestigious invitational hockey tournaments in the international calendar, as per a Hockey India press release.

Unfortunately for India, who were coming into this match after a high-scoring 14-3 win against Canada on Saturday, they couldn't convert any of the three penalty corners they earned. While Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas and Sanjay have been successful in the PC attack during this tournament, they simply could not beat the Belgian defence.

The only defeat India saw in this tournament was to Belgium earlier in the league stage. Belgium had beaten India 3-2. The match underscored defensive discipline. There were intense midfield battles, and with experienced stars like Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh rested for the tournament, the onus was on the younger lot, who did keep narrow margins with a world-class side like Belgium.

A Goalless But Dramatic First Half

The first half ended goalless but included high drama. Both teams displayed tactical games, with Belgium starting on a better note in comparison, with ball possession stats on their side. Their attack troubled the Indian defence from both flanks and even forced a couple of sharp saves from the Indian goalkeeper. Though there were two early PCs Belgium earned, India did well to keep them at bay. India took a while to settle into the match, while Belgium really made them work in the midfield to control the play and enjoy longer spells with ball possession. But they could not make successful forays or could not make the final connection to the post.

Belgium Holds Strong for the Win

With 0-0 at half time, Belgium shifted momentum and put India under pressure. The Indians resorted to high press and increased their circle entries but could not outsmart the Belgian defence in the third quarter either. Meanwhile, Stockbroekx's goal in the 34th minute put India under the pump.

The final quarter saw India make desperate attempts to level scores, but Belgium's structure held strong, and they were successful in running down the clock and sealing the win. (ANI)