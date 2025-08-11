Football Transfer Rumours: Grealish, Kolo Muani And Other Final Moves in Europe
The summer transfer window is buzzing with activity. Jack Grealish is set for an Everton loan, while Chelsea and RB Leipzig discuss a swap deal involving Xavi Simons and Christopher Nkunku. Check other potential deals.
The summer transfer window is heating up with several high-profile deals in motion across England and Europe. Clubs are busy reshaping their squads ahead of the new season, with big names switching sides, surprising swap deals being discussed, and some stars weighing options between multiple suitors. From high-profile Premier League stars eyeing fresh challenges to ambitious European giants plotting late-window transfers, the rumour mill is churning at full speed
Grealish Set for Everton Loan
England winger Jack Grealish, 29, has agreed to join Everton on loan from Manchester City.
Chelsea and RB Leipzig in Swap Discussions
Chelsea are in talks with RB Leipzig over a potential player-swap deal that could see Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, 22, move to Stamford Bridge, with France forward Christopher Nkunku, 27, returning to the Bundesliga club.
Jackson Prefers Newcastle
Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 24, is leaning towards a move to Newcastle United should he leave Chelsea this summer.
However, Newcastle will first seek clarity on the future of Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 25, before deciding whether to pursue Jackson.
Wissa Bid from Newcastle-Liverpool Watching Closely
The Magpies have lodged a bid for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, 28, but Liverpool are monitoring the situation closely as they consider the DR Congo forward an alternative if their chase for Isak falls short.
Kolo Muani Fancies Juventus Over Newcastle
France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 26, would prefer to join Juventus after spending the latter half of last season on loan there from Paris Saint-Germain, rather than sealing a move to Newcastle.
United to Offload Attacking Trio After Sesko Signing
Following the arrival of Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, United have turned their focus to selling England winger Jadon Sancho, 25, Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, 21, and Brazil forward Antony, 25.
United Consider Free Agent Calvert-Lewin
Manchester United are also considering signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the 28-year-old former England striker who recently left Everton as a free agent.
Forest Move for Magassa and Tsimikas Latest
Nottingham Forest have made an offer for Soungoutou Magassa, the 21-year-old French midfielder from Monaco.
Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas, 29, is edging closer to an exit after being left out of the Community Shield squad, with Forest having shown interest.
Rowe Attracts Multiple Suitors
Besiktas and Fenerbahce are weighing moves for Jonathan Rowe, the 22-year-old English winger from Marseille, with Rennes and Atalanta also credited with interest.
Chelsea Shut Down Fernandez Exit Rumours
Despite Spanish reports linking him with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea have no plans to sell Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 24.
Saudi Pro League Moves
Saudi side Al-Nassr have reached an agreement to sign Kingsley Coman, 29, from Bayern Munich.
Meanwhile, Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 32, has joined newly promoted Saudi club Neom as a free agent after leaving Everton.