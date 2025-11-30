Virat Kohli's stunning 52nd ODI century (135) and Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul helped India secure a 17-run victory over South Africa in the first ODI. Despite a strong fightback from the Proteas, India went 1-0 up in the series.

A stunning 52nd ODI century by Virat Kohli, a record-breaking fifty by Rohit Sharma and four-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav were the highlights as India overcame a tough fight shown by Proteas trio of Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, beating them by 17 runs in the first ODI of the three match series at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. India is 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Putting India to bat first, SA paid the price as Virat Kohli (135 in 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes), KL Rahul (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and a six) took India to 349/8 in 50 overs. Reduced to 11/3, Proteas was lifted by some sensational knocks from Matthew Breetzke (72 in 80 balls, with eight fours and a six), Marco Jansen (70 in 39 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and kept alive by Bosch (67 in 51 balls, with five fours and four sixes) even though SA kept losing wickets. Kuldeep (4/68) and Harshit Rana (3/65) were the top bowlers for India.

South Africa's Chase

Early Collapse Puts Proteas on Back Foot

During the run-chase of 349 runs, Proteas were off to a poor start as pacer Harshit Rana removed both Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock for ducks in the second over, Proteas were two down for seven runs in 1.3 overs. The pair of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit did not let Proteas rest, as it was the left-armer Arshdeep who removed skipper Aiden Markram for just seven runs. SA was 11/3 in 4.4 overs.

Breetzke and de Zorzi Rebuild

Following that, the duo of Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke posed a counter-attack against the pace duo, collecting seven boundaries within a matter of the next 14 balls. At the end of 10 overs, SA was at 47/3, with Breetzke (21*) and Zorzi (18*) unbeaten. With a four from Zorzi, Proteas reached their 50-run mark in 10.1 overs. The left-right duo continued collecting boundaries against spinner Washington Sundar and pacer Prasidh Krishna, completing their 50-run partnership in 49 balls. Kuldeep Yadav ended the 15th over on a happy note for India, trapping Zorzi for a 35-ball 39, with seven fours. SA was 77/4 in 15 overs.

Brevis Adds Impetus

Breetzke continued his counter-attack despite all odds, while Dewald Brevis welcomed spin veteran Ravindra Jadeja with two sixes in the 18th over, one a straight hit and one over long-on. The 100-run mark came for SA at 17.1 overs. In the 20th over, Brevis continued collecting runs, smashing Rana for a four and a mesmerising no-look six, bringing the score to 123/4 in 20 overs. The duo collected their 50-run stand in just 35 balls. The partnership was cut short at 53 runs in the 21st over, with a slice from Brevis caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad at sweeper cover. The right-hander was gone for 37 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes. SA was halfway done at five wickets for 130 runs in 21.5 overs.

Jansen's Blistering Attack

Breetzke continued his fine run in ODIs, reaching his fifth ODI fifty in 55 balls, with seven fours and a six. Marco Jansen, confident after an explosive 93 against a star-studded India in the Guwahati Test, launched an immediate attack on Kuldeep in the 25th over, starting off his over with two fours and also smashing him for a six over deep mid-wicket. South Africa was 162/5 at the end of 25 overs, having reached the 150-run mark in 24.1 overs. Jansen continued his feast as panic set in the Indian camp, smashing Prasidh for two successive sixes in the 26th over, making good use of his long levers. The duo reached the 50-run partnership in 29 balls, while Jansen smashed his second ODI fifty in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes. SA reached the 200-run mark in 29.3 overs, left with just 150 to chase. The lanky Jansen continued to eat into the deficit, smashing two successive fours against Arshdeep in the 30th over, using the width to his advantage.

Kuldeep's Double Strike Turns the Tide

It was the partnership breaker Kuldeep in action once again, as a short delivery struck the bottom of Jansen's bat and was caught by Jadeja at deep-mid-wicket. Jansen was gone for a 39-ball 70, with eight fours and three sixes. SA was 227/6 in 33.1 overs. In the same over, he removed Breetzke for 72 in 80 balls, with eight fours and a six. India was at the top, with SA at 228/7 in 33.3 overs.

Bosch Leads Late Fightback

The partnership between Corbin Bosch and Subrayen Prenelan looked threatening, but was cut short by Kuldeep as a failed attempt for a slog-sweep was caught by KL Rahul, removing him for a handy 16-ball 17. SA was 270/8 in 39.3 overs, and Kudeep had a four-fer. Bosch's resistance found some support from Nandre Burger as well, taking SA to the 300-run mark in 44 overs, courtesy of a four from Burger. Heading into the final four overs, SA needed 38 runs, with Bosch and Burger looking set. Arshdeep struck for India, breaking another threatening stand as Burger was caught by Rahul for a 23-ball 17, with India having SA down at 312/9 in 46.1 overs. Bosch reached his maiden ODI fifty in 40 balls, with five fours and two sixes, he kept the fight going, smashing Rana for a six to put salt on the wound. Proteas were left with 27 to chase in the final two overs. Bosch was not willing to let it go, getting a six against Arshdeep on the second ball of the 49th over after starting the over with a double. SA was left with 18 runs in the final over. The match ended on the second ball of the final over, with a shot up in the air by Bosch (67 in 51 balls, with five fours and four sixes) being caught by Rohit Sharma. SA was bundled out by 332 runs in 49.2 overs.

India's Innings

Earlier, a record-breaking 52nd ODI century by Virat Kohli, his 136-run stand with Rohit Sharma and half-century from KL Rahul took India to 349/8 in their 50 overs during the first ODI against South Africa at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. Virat Kohli's brilliant 135 in 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes, led India to a massive score, with Rohit Sharma (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and KL Rahul (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and three sixes) also chipping in useful fifties. SA needs 350 runs to win.

Solid Start Despite Jaiswal's Dismissal

After the Proteas opted to bat first, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave Team India a solid start. Jaiswal cracked a boundary, cutting a Marco Jansen delivery past point on the first ball of the innings, while the left-armer gave India some freebies on the next ball as his extra bounce went through above everyone's heads for a four, and a bye signal was given. Just when it seemed that Jaiswal was looking completely at home against left-arm pacers, he nicked one to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, scoring just 18 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six. India was 25/1 in 3.1 overs.

Ro-Ko Partnership Dominates

Virat Kohli found a lucky four on his first delivery, edging the ball towards the third man boundary. The right-hander looked in amazing touch, with an off-drive against Burger. At the same time, Rohit added to India's festivities with two fantastic boundaries against Jansen in the next over, one being a delightful cut. India was at the 50-run mark in seven overs. Virat upped the ante against Burger in the next over, ending the over with a six over mid-off and a cover drive. It was cheers and horns ringing all over the field as Virat looked in fine touch. The Ro-Ko continued their sublime touch, with Rohit finding two successive fours against Bosch in the eighth over, one being his trademark pull, and in the next over, Virat crunched Ottneil Baartman for another six. India was 80/1 in 10 overs, with Rohit (20*) and Virat (30*) unbeaten. India reached their 100-run mark in 13.3 overs. Prenelan Subrayen's spin was feasted on by Rohit with two absolutely brilliant slog-sweeps over the mid-wicket region, levelling the record of Shahid Afridi for most ODI sixes. The duo brought up their 100-run stand, their second successive century stand in two matches in just 82 balls. , The 'Ro-Ko' carnival continued for Indian fans as, in the 18th over, Virat unleashed two successive sixes against Bosch, one a flick over mid-wicket and the other an upper cut over deep point, reaching his 76th ODI fifty in 48 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes. In the next over, Rohit brought up his 60th ODI fifty in 43 balls, with five fours and two sixes. The 20th over brought another moment to cheer for the Ranchi crowd, as Rohit not only crunched Jansen for a six over the long leg region but also went past Afridi for most sixers in ODIs. 150 runs were up for India in 19.4 overs. Jansen broke the 136-run partnership between the duo, trapping Rohit leg-before-wicket for 57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes. India was 161/2 in 21.2 overs.

Kohli Anchors with Record Century

Baartman pushed India on the back foot, with Dewald Brevis taking a diving catch near the backward point region to remove a returning Ruturaj Gaikwad for a 13-ball 8, while he also removed Washington Sundar for an 18-ball 13, caught by Bosch at mid-off. India was 200/4 in 30.3 overs. India had reached the 200-run mark in 30.2 overs. India continued to milk singles, with a short ball pulled by Kohli for four, releasing a bit of pressure, with the Proteas managing to put the shackles on Indian batters, particularly KL Rahul, who needed some time to settle, getting India to hit just 60 more runs till the 37th over. Virat glided a Jansen delivery through deep extra cover for four, bringing up his 52nd ODI century in 102 balls, with seven fours and five sixes. Having crossed the milestone, it was on Virat to switch gears. In the 39th over, bowled by Subrayen, Virat made a mockery out of him, scoring two sixes and two fours each to bring up the 250-run mark in 38.5 overs. Also, he hammered Baartman for two fours in the next, taking the score to 264 at the end of 40 overs. Burger finally got the coveted wicket of Virat when he went too high in the air, and Ryan Rickelton, running from the covers, took a brilliant catch to remove him for 135 in 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes. India was 276/5 in 42.5 overs.

Late Flourish from Rahul and Jadeja

In the 45th over, KL finally managed to get some rust off and hit two sixes against Burger, one over deep backward square leg and the other an inside-out hit. India was 300 runs up in 44.5 overs. In the next over, Jadeja hit another six over deep backward square leg, and India looted another 12 runs. Runs were coming thick and fast for India, and the 350-run mark looked possible. Rahul brought up his half-century in 50 balls, with two fours and sixes. Just when Rahul and Jadeja were looking to brutalise even more, Jansen got KL's wicket a ball after he was launched for a reverse scoop six by KL over third man. The right-hander made 60 in 56 balls, with two fours and three sixes. India was 341/6 in 48.5 overs. Bosch got Jadeja caught by Aiden Markram near the boundary for 32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six. India was 347/7 in 49.4 overs. On the next ball, he cleaned up Arshdeep Singh for a golden duck and was on a hat-trick. Kuldeep Yadav managed to get two on the final ball, setting 350 to chase for the Proteas.

Brief Scores: India: 349/8 (Virat Kohli 135, KL Rahul 60, Ottneil Baartman 2/60) beat SA: 332 in 49.2 overs (Matthew Breetzke 72, Marco Jansen 70, Kuldeep Yadav 4/68). (ANI)