Simone Biles honoured with Medal of Freedom; becomes youngest recipient

President Joe Biden gave the Presidential Medal of Honour to some deserving Americans. Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe happened were among the recipients.

The Presidential Medal of Honour was given out on Friday by the President of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden. Among the recipients were superstar American gymnast Simone Biles and top American women's footballer Megan Rapinoe. However, Biles grabbed the headline, as she became the youngest recipient of the same. She is USA's most decorated gymnast, having won 32 medals across the Olympics and world stage. While honoured with the award, Biden recognised her achievements on and off the field as she has been a top advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.

"When we see her compete, we see unmatched power and determination, grace and daring. A trailblazer and a role model, when she stands on the podium, we see what she is: absolute courage to turn personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Today, she adds to her medal count of 32 – I don't know if you're going to find a room," said Biden, reports Foptmob. ALSO READ: Simone Biles named TIME magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year

At the same time, Rapinoe became the first footballer from the nation to be conferred with the accolade. She is a two-time FIFA World Cup winner and an Olympic gold medalist, besides being a prominent activist figure. She also played a massive role in the battle for equal pay across genders, racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.

