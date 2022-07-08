Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Simone Biles honoured with Medal of Freedom; becomes youngest recipient

    First Published Jul 8, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    President Joe Biden gave the Presidential Medal of Honour to some deserving Americans. Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe happened were among the recipients.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Presidential Medal of Honour was given out on Friday by the President of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden. Among the recipients were superstar American gymnast Simone Biles and top American women's footballer Megan Rapinoe. However, Biles grabbed the headline, as she became the youngest recipient of the same. She is USA's most decorated gymnast, having won 32 medals across the Olympics and world stage. While honoured with the award, Biden recognised her achievements on and off the field as she has been a top advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.

    Simone Biles

    "When we see her compete, we see unmatched power and determination, grace and daring. A trailblazer and a role model, when she stands on the podium, we see what she is: absolute courage to turn personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Today, she adds to her medal count of 32 – I don't know if you're going to find a room," said Biden, reports Foptmob.

    ALSO READ: Simone Biles named TIME magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year

    Image credit: Getty

    At the same time, Rapinoe became the first footballer from the nation to be conferred with the accolade. She is a two-time FIFA World Cup winner and an Olympic gold medalist, besides being a prominent activist figure. She also played a massive role in the battle for equal pay across genders, racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Beyond the World Cup titles and the Olympic medals, Megan is a champion for [an] essential American truth that everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect," stated Biden. In the meantime, as Rapinoe was at the White House for the ceremony, her national team sealed its place in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Sachin Tendulkar recollects old memories with BCCI President snt

    Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Sachin Tendulkar recollects old memories with BCCI President

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya all-round effort-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya's all-round effort

    India Vs England T20I: 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

    India Vs England T20I: 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

    Goal is to win a championship with Timberwolves, says Rudy Gobert krn

    Goal is to win a championship with Timberwolves, says Rudy Gobert

    football Chelsea new home kit honours Ted Drake; fans divided over turquoise and white collar krn

    Chelsea's new home kit honours Ted Drake; fans divided over turquoise and white collar

    Recent Stories

    JNVST Class 6 results 2022 declared; Here's how to check your Navodaya scorecard gcw

    JNVST Class 6 results 2022 declared; Here's how to check your Navodaya scorecard

    Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; here's what we know - adt

    Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; here's what we know

    Xiaomi 12 Lite to launch soon four colour options confirmed know its speculated features gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Lite to launch soon, four colour options confirmed; know its speculated features

    Thor Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth's whopping FEE will shock you RBA

    Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth's whopping FEE will shock you

    Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Sachin Tendulkar recollects old memories with BCCI President snt

    Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Sachin Tendulkar recollects old memories with BCCI President

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon