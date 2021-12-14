  • Facebook
    Simone Biles named TIME magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year

    Biles, a four-time Olympic winner, subsequently confessed that she had "the twisties" — when you lose your sense of space and dimension in the air.

    Simone Biles has been chosen TIME's Athlete of the Year for 2021. When the world's most decorated gymnast backed out of four event finals at the Tokyo Olympics, she was commended for putting her mental health first. Biles, a four-time Olympic winner, subsequently confessed that she had "the twisties" — when you lose your sense of space and dimension in the air.
    Despite the setback, the 24-year-old earned a silver in team all-around and a bronze on the balancing beam at the Tokyo Olympics. A month after the Tokyo Olympics, Biles delivered an emotional statement at a US Senate hearing investigating the sexual abuse scandal involving former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

    Also Read | Simone Biles breaks down while testifying sexual abuse against team doctor Larry Nassar

    Biles and hundreds of other athletes have accused the FBI, USA Gymnastics, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee of failing to halt the abuse. 

    Biles is a gymnastics icon who has four talents named after her. She is known as the GOAT of gymnastics (best of all time). The magazine decided to nominate the star Olympian gymnast for the title after Biles repeatedly backed out of tournaments due to mental health difficulties. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has been selected Time's Person of the Year.

    Biles believed she was "ready to go" before the Olympics, according to TIME magazine. In retrospect, she admitted that she was carrying a significant weight while training. She was the face of Team USA, and people worldwide were looking forward to seeing her gravity-defying abilities. She gradually believed that the Olympics were less about her accomplishments and more about the country.

    The magazine noted that: "Biles' confidence in expressing her truth and accepting responsibility for her fate allowed athletes and non-athletes alike to talk more openly about issues they'd previously kept to themselves."

