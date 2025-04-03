WWE: 5 Rivalries Jey Uso Should Have Had Instead of Facing Gunther

Read Full Article

WWE: Jey Uso has created his own path since stepping away from The Bloodline, earning main-event status through the Royal Rumble win. However, his ongoing feud with Gunther has lacked the deep emotional impact. Rather than clashing with the Ring General, there were several other feuds that could have taken Jey to even greater heights. Here are five alternative rivalries that would have suited Jey Uso far better than his current storyline with Gunther.

1. Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

One of WWE’s most emotional storylines in recent years was the fallout between Jey and Jimmy Uso. When Jimmy betrayed Jey at SummerSlam 2023, it felt like the beginning of a blood feud. Instead, WWE gave the rivalry minimal attention, leaving a massive opportunity on the table.

A full-fledged singles feud in a high-stakes WrestleMania clash could have been a show-stealer. With years of history between them, Jey and Jimmy had the emotional investment needed to create a top rivalry. The family betrayal, their struggles under Roman Reigns’ dominance, and their differing ideologies could have fueled a main-event-worthy war.

2. Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns

Jey Uso was the first to stand against Roman Reigns when The Bloodline saga began. His transition from Roman’s right-hand man to his greatest threat had all the makings of a legendary rivalry. However, their story never reached its full potential.

Jey could have been the ultimate rebel, dethroning the man who once forced him to acknowledge him. Imagine the storytelling with Jey breaking free from the shackles and standing tall as the one who dismantled The Bloodline. Instead of fading into the background, Jey could have been Roman’s last true test before his historic title reign ended.

3. Jey Uso vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been one of WWE’s most interesting characters, transitioning into a more ruthless persona. A feud with Jey Uso would have allowed both men to explore. Jey, looking to prove he’s more than just an ex-Bloodline member, could have been tested by McIntyre, who believes Jey is still loyal to his past.

Their in-ring styles go well, offering a gruesome, high-energy feud that could have delivered incredible matches. With both stars aiming to up their careers, this feud had potential main-event quality.

4. Jey Uso vs Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been on the receiving end of The Bloodline’s wrath for years. His frustration toward Roman Reigns spilled over onto Jey Uso, who stood by his cousin's side for most of 2022 and 2023. A rivalry between Jey and KO would have been a perfect story of redemption and revenge.

Owens questioning Jey’s integrity, accusing him of never truly leaving The Bloodline, could have sparked something. With Owens known for his aggressive, high-impact matches, a clash between these two would have delivered some of the most intense feuds.

5. Jey Uso vs Solo Sikoa

While Roman Reigns remains the center of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa has slowly become a force of his own. A family war between Jey and Solo would have been a top storyline in itself.

Jey could have positioned himself as the true heir to The Bloodline’s leadership, opposing Solo’s blind loyalty to Roman. The emotional weight of Jey trying to break Solo free, much like he tried with Jimmy, would have provided a dramatic and unforgettable feud. Instead of a random clash with Gunther, Jey could have fought for his family’s legacy.

