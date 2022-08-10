Ryan Giggs trial: Of assault, sex, blackmail and blood - 10 shocking revelations by Kate Greville

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is currently on trial on charges of coercive behaviour and assaulting his ex-partner Kate Greville, as well as his former sister-in-law Emma Greville.

Manchester United legend is currently facing charges of coercive behaviour, assaulting his ex-partner Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020, and his ex-sister-in-law Emma Greville. In a 105-minute police interview played on Day 2 of the ongoing trial at Manchester Crown Court, Greville detailed 'red flags' in their relationship. She also revealed that the former midfielder wanted to "have sex all the time" and would her "up to 50 times an hour" in a relationship that saw one of Britain's most decorated footballer allegedly drag her out of a Dubai hotel while she was naked, kicked her in the back and threw a bag containing a laptop at her head after an argument. He denies all charges. Here's a look at ten shocking statements made by Ryan Giggs' former partner Kate Greville:

Greville, a 36-year-old PR executive, claimed that after deciding to leave Giggs' house during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, she discovered that he was having an affair with eight different women by looking through his iPad. "I made it my mission to find out the truth. That's when I started checking his iPad. The reality of what I found on that iPad was way worse than you could ever imagine. Eight women he was having affairs with while he was with me. Full-on relationships." She also claimed to have seen texts to Giggs' mates calling her a "slag" and a "silly cow" while browsing through his Apple tablet. Additionally, Kate Greville told the jury that Ryan Giggs had texted: "Just need the bars to open so I can pull some cl**ge."

Kate Greville then decided to move on and leave Ryan Giggs while he was abroad running Wales. "It was all there in black and white. I knew if I even brought it up he would deny it. I knew he was going away to manage Wales, about four weeks after I found out, so I just put a plan in place to leave. I sorted out a new flat, I wrote him a letter which I never got the chance to send. I knew if I confronted him about anything, it would just kick off. I just made a plan to leave, and I kept it in for three weeks, which sent me under. I just needed to take a bit of control."

Kate Greville testified to the court from behind a screen that Ryan Giggs would frequently accuse her of cheating and "being with other men". The Manchester United icon allegedly even sent her a message saying," 'Are you going to be a good girl?' If I didn't do what he said, or wasn't a good girl as he liked to call it... and didn't give him hassle as he called it, then he would get angry and not be very nice to me."

Kate Greville explained how they became friends over their sad marriages and then began an affair. She said that when they first started dating, they were "soul mates" and "best friends," but that after three years, their relationship turned 'toxic' and 'coercive'. The 'cycle of abuse' included an email he sent to her titled 'blackmail' with a video 'we had done' and a threat to share it, she claimed, adding, "He'd say, 'I'm going to send these messages to people if you don't reply'."

Kate Greville testified in court that she blocked Ryan Giggs on social media after learning he was dating his current girlfriend Zara Charles in 2019. She claimed she was 'scared' when the former Wales coach 'threatened' to broadcast comments about her to a work WhatsApp group after he sent her messages demanding she unblock him. "He could have sent anything. He wasn't very rational," she told the court.

Kate Greville said she was concerned Ryan Giggs could post 'something of a really private nature, of a personal nature... to embarrass and humilate me'. She also feared the former football legend would 'try and ruin her career'. She said Giggs threatened to ask a work WhatsApp group if she was dating a man called Rob. Greville said she felt 'mortified'.

Kate Greville alleged that in a London hotel room Ryan Giggs once 'kicked me in the back so hard that I flew off the bed and landed on the floor'. She then claimed the football legend 'dragged' her while naked into the suite area of the room. "He grabbed me again, into the suite bit of the room, got my bag with my laptop in and threw it at my head. He left me naked in the lounge bit. Ten minutes later, he grabbed me takes me back to bed and wants to have sex. I remember waking up in the morning, I woke up and you don't instantly remember what happened. I remember asking him, 'did you throw my bag at my head?' and he was like 'yeah, because you accused me of flirting, you made me do it, you make me so angry that you made me do that. It's bad for me how angry you make me, you need to be careful of that'."

Recalling a row when they were staying in an Abu Dhabi hotel, Kate Greville said, "I asked him 'are you messaging a girl?'" She said Giggs threw her out the room while she was naked and said, "He flipped, went right up to my face and said 'how f***ing dare you, it's my daughter. We're done, we're over'. He grabbed me by my wrist, so hard, literally dragged me to the lounge and dragged me off the floor. He threw all of my stuff, all of my make-up in the corridor and shut the door and wouldn't let me in."

At various points Kate Greville believed that Ryan Giggs was seeing other women and on more than one occasion received anonymous messages claiming that he was having affairs. "I didn't even realise I was the ex-girlfriend," she told the police officer. In 2018, she said, issues' started to ramp up' despite 'still thinking he was my best friend'. She told the police officer that the former footballer did not force himself on her but 'he was using sex to get to me… he'd randomly send sexual messages or pictures.' She added, "He was completely using me for sex. He wouldn't leave me alone."

