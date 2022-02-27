  • Facebook
    Vladimir Putin suspended as International Judo Federation honorary president

    First Published Feb 27, 2022, 5:46 PM IST
    People have condemned Russia for invading Ukraine. Consequently, International Judo Federation has suspended Vladimir Putin as its honorary president.

    The world continues to mourn the scary war escalating between Russia and Ukraine. Furthermore, people keep slamming Russia and its president Vladimir Putin, condemning his invasion of its neighbouring country. As sanctions continue to be imposed on Russia, the International Judo Federation has suspended him as its honorary president.

    In an official statement released by the federation, it reads, “In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation.”

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine crisis: Abramovich hands Chelsea 'stewardship' to charitable foundation

    Russia has already received numerous setbacks and sanctions in terms of sports. Last week, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stripped it of its right to host the 2021-22 Champions League (UCL) final, moving it from Saint Petersburg to Paris. Also, it has been stripped of its hosting right from Chess Olympiad this year, while the Poland National Team has refused to play its FIFA World Cup qualifiers play-offs in Moscow.

    On February 24, Putin ordered the Russian military to carry out an operation in the region of Donbas to protect its people. He recognised Donetsk and Luhansk (Ukraine’s breakaway regions) as independent territories. While Russia continues to face heavy criticisms from the Western countries, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany continue to impose fresh sanctions on Russia.

