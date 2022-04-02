Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, group fixtures, when and where to watch in India
The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw was made in Qatar on Friday. The tournament will be played in the gulf country between November 21 to December 18. The schedule was announced on Saturday.
The world will be gearing up to grip itself in the football fever towards the year-end. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be held in Qatar between November 21 and December 18. The tournament will be played outside its traditional time of June-July to avoid the scorching summer heat in the gulf.
On Friday, the FIFA World Cup 2022 final draw was made in Doha as 32 participating teams were allocated into eight groups of four teams each. While 29 teams have sealed their spot in the prestigious global event, three teams are yet to qualify, which would be finalised by June. Defending champion France was placed in Group D, while there is no group of death.
In the meantime, on Saturday morning, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced the complete schedule of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The tournament will be played across eight venues in five cities. The final will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,000 onlookers.
Below is the full fixtures list for the FIFA World Cup 2022:
|FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 FINAL SCHEDULE
|GROUP STAGE
|Game No.
|Date
|Matches
|Time
|Venue
|1
|November 21
|Qatar vs Ecuador
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|3
|November 21
|Senegal vs Netherlands
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|2
|November 21
|England vs Iran
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|4
|November 22
|USA vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|8
|November 23
|Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|7
|November 22
|Mexico vs Poland
|9:30 PM
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|6
|November 22
|France vs UAE/Australia/Peru
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|5
|November 22
|Denmark vs Tunisia
|3:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|12
|November 23
|Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|11
|November 23
|Germany vs Japan
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|10
|November 23
|Belgium vs Canada
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|9
|November 24
|Morocco vs Croatia
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|16
|November 25
|Brazil vs Serbia
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|15
|November 24
|Switzerland vs Cameroon
|9:30 PM
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|14
|November 24
|Portugal vs Ghana
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|13
|November 24
|Uruguay vs South Korea
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|20
|November 25
|England vs USA
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|19
|November 25
|Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs Iran
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|18
|November 25
|Qatar vs Senegal
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|17
|November 26
|Netherlands vs Ecuador
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|24
|November 27
|France vs Denmark
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|23
|November 26
|Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru
|9:30 PM
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|22
|November 26
|Argentina vs Mexico
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|21
|November 26
|Poland vs Saudi Arabia
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|28
|November 27
|Belgium vs Morocco
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|27
|November 27
|Croatia vs Canada
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|26
|November 27
|Spain vs Germany
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|25
|November 28
|Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|32
|November 29
|Portugal vs Uruguay
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|31
|November 28
|South Korea vs Ghana
|9:30 PM
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|30
|November 28
|Brazil vs Switzerland
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|29
|November 28
|Cameroon vs Serbia
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|36
|November 29
|Netherlands vs Qatar
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|35
|November 29
|Ecuador vs Senegal
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|34
|November 29
|Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs England
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|33
|November 30
|Iran vs USA
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|40
|December 1
|Poland vs Argentina
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|39
|November 30
|Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|9:30 PM
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|38
|November 30
|Tunisia vs France
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|37
|November 30
|UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|44
|December 1
|Japan vs Spain
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|43
|December 1
|Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|42
|December 1
|Croatia vs Belgium
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|41
|December 2
|Canada vs Morocco
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|48
|December 3
|Cameroon vs Brazil
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|47
|December 2
|Serbia vs Switzerland
|9:30 PM
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|46
|December 2
|South Korea vs Portugal
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|45
|December 2
|Ghana vs Uruguay
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|PRE-QUARTERFINALS
|49
|December 3
|1A vs 2B
|8:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|50
|December 4
|1C vs 2D
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|51
|December 5
|1B vs 2A
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|52
|December 4
|1D vs 2C
|8:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|54
|December 6
|1G vs 2H
|12:30 AM
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|53
|December 5
|1E vs 2F
|8:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|56
|December 7
|1H vs 2G
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|55
|December 6
|1F vs 2E
|8:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|QUARTERFINALS
|57
|December 10
|W49 vs W50
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|58
|December 9
|W53 vs W54
|8:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|59
|December 11
|W51 vs W52
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|60
|December 10
|W55 vs W56
|8:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|SEMI-FINALS
|61
|December 14
|W57 vs W58
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|62
|December 15
|W59 vs W60
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF
|63
|December 17
|L61 vs L62
|8:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|FINAL
|64
|December 18
|W61 vs W62
|8:30 PM
|Lusail Stadium
Competition details
Dates: November 21 - December 18
Venues: Eight in five cities
Timings: 3:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 9:30 PM, 12:30 AM (IST)
Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 1, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 Khel (Also available in HD and other regional languages)
Where to watch (Online): Voot Select