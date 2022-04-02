Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, group fixtures, when and where to watch in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw was made in Qatar on Friday. The tournament will be played in the gulf country between November 21 to December 18. The schedule was announced on Saturday.

The world will be gearing up to grip itself in the football fever towards the year-end. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be held in Qatar between November 21 and December 18. The tournament will be played outside its traditional time of June-July to avoid the scorching summer heat in the gulf.

On Friday, the FIFA World Cup 2022 final draw was made in Doha as 32 participating teams were allocated into eight groups of four teams each. While 29 teams have sealed their spot in the prestigious global event, three teams are yet to qualify, which would be finalised by June. Defending champion France was placed in Group D, while there is no group of death.

In the meantime, on Saturday morning, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced the complete schedule of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The tournament will be played across eight venues in five cities. The final will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,000 onlookers.

Below is the full fixtures list for the FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 FINAL SCHEDULE GROUP STAGE Game No. Date Matches Time Venue 1 November 21 Qatar vs Ecuador 3.30 pm Al Bayt Stadium 3 November 21 Senegal vs Netherlands 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 2 November 21 England vs Iran 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 4 November 22 USA vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 8 November 23 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 7 November 22 Mexico vs Poland 9:30 PM Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 6 November 22 France vs UAE/Australia/Peru 6:30 PM Education City Stadium 5 November 22 Denmark vs Tunisia 3:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 12 November 23 Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand 3.30 pm Al Bayt Stadium 11 November 23 Germany vs Japan 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 10 November 23 Belgium vs Canada 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 9 November 24 Morocco vs Croatia 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 16 November 25 Brazil vs Serbia 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 15 November 24 Switzerland vs Cameroon 9:30 PM Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 14 November 24 Portugal vs Ghana 6:30 PM Education City Stadium 13 November 24 Uruguay vs South Korea 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 20 November 25 England vs USA 3.30 pm Al Bayt Stadium 19 November 25 Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs Iran 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 18 November 25 Qatar vs Senegal 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 17 November 26 Netherlands vs Ecuador 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 24 November 27 France vs Denmark 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 23 November 26 Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru 9:30 PM Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 22 November 26 Argentina vs Mexico 6:30 PM Education City Stadium 21 November 26 Poland vs Saudi Arabia 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 28 November 27 Belgium vs Morocco 3.30 pm Al Bayt Stadium 27 November 27 Croatia vs Canada 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 26 November 27 Spain vs Germany 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 25 November 28 Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 32 November 29 Portugal vs Uruguay 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 31 November 28 South Korea vs Ghana 9:30 PM Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 30 November 28 Brazil vs Switzerland 6:30 PM Education City Stadium 29 November 28 Cameroon vs Serbia 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 36 November 29 Netherlands vs Qatar 3.30 pm Al Bayt Stadium 35 November 29 Ecuador vs Senegal 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 34 November 29 Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs England 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 33 November 30 Iran vs USA 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 40 December 1 Poland vs Argentina 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 39 November 30 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 9:30 PM Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 38 November 30 Tunisia vs France 6:30 PM Education City Stadium 37 November 30 UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 44 December 1 Japan vs Spain 3.30 pm Al Bayt Stadium 43 December 1 Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 42 December 1 Croatia vs Belgium 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 41 December 2 Canada vs Morocco 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 48 December 3 Cameroon vs Brazil 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 47 December 2 Serbia vs Switzerland 9:30 PM Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 46 December 2 South Korea vs Portugal 6:30 PM Education City Stadium 45 December 2 Ghana vs Uruguay 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium PRE-QUARTERFINALS 49 December 3 1A vs 2B 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 50 December 4 1C vs 2D 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 51 December 5 1B vs 2A 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium 52 December 4 1D vs 2C 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 54 December 6 1G vs 2H 12:30 AM Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 53 December 5 1E vs 2F 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 56 December 7 1H vs 2G 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 55 December 6 1F vs 2E 8:30 PM Education City Stadium QUARTERFINALS 57 December 10 W49 vs W50 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 58 December 9 W53 vs W54 8:30 PM Education City Stadium 59 December 11 W51 vs W52 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium 60 December 10 W55 vs W56 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium SEMI-FINALS 61 December 14 W57 vs W58 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 62 December 15 W59 vs W60 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF 63 December 17 L61 vs L62 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium FINAL 64 December 18 W61 vs W62 8:30 PM Lusail Stadium