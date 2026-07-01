4 5 Image Credit : Getty

He didn't lose in his life's battle either

This fighting spirit comes from his personal life, where he never gave up. His only child was born with a complex illness, and the treatment was very expensive. Orlando had to sell his favourite goalkeeping gloves, spikes, and even his jersey from the U-20 World Cup to pay for his child's treatment. With those same hands, he has now won a World Cup battle for his country. Football has now placed him on the highest pedestal.