Image Credit : Getty

Javelin throw star and ‘golden boy’ Neeraj Chopra grabbed national headlines when he finally breached the 90-metre mark in the recently concluded Doha Diamond League on Friday, May 17. With this, the 27-year-old became the first Indian to break the elite barrier in the history of javelin throw.

After the first throw of 88.44m, Neeraj Chopra was fouled in his second throw. With much motivation and determination, Chopra unleashed a powerful third throw that soared to 90.23 metres, etching his name in the record books. Despite his incredible effort, Neeraj Chopra finished second on the podium as Germany’s Julian Weber took the spot with a monstrous throw of 91.06m. However, Neeraj’s historic 90.23m throw marked a significant milestone in Indian athletics.

With another achievement in his illustrious career so far, how has Neeraj Chopra aimed for greatness?