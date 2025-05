Prime Minister Modi lavished praise on javelin star Neeraj Chopra for breaching 90m mark at Doha Diamond League. Neeraj finished second with his best career throw of 90.23, while Germany's Julian Weber took the spot with a monstrous throw of 91.06m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised two-time Indian Olympic medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after he crossed the 90-meter mark at the Doha Diamond League 2025 and said that this is the outcome of his “relentless dedication, discipline, and passion.”

"A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud," PM Modi posted on X.

Two-time Indian Olympic medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had an outing to remember, as he became the first Indian to cross the 90 m mark in the sport on Friday. However, after a monstrous throw by Germany's Julian Weber at the Doha Diamond League, he could not secure the top spot on the podium this time.

Neeraj had the lead till the final round, crossing the 90-m mark with a stupendous throw of 90.23 m, breaking his own national record.

However, in the last set of throws, Weber registered a brilliant effort of 91.06 m, dropping Neeraj to second spot. Grenada's Anderson Peters is at number three, with a throw of 85.64 m.

Neeraj Chopra kickstarts his season with a brilliant start

Neeraj had a brilliant start, kickstarting his season with a throw of 88.44 m, with Anderson Peters of Grenada in second place with 85.64 m and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago at third with 84.65 m.

The superstar Indian's second throw was a foul, but he still managed to maintain his lead. Germany's Julian Weber took third place with a throw of 85.57 m.

However, Neeraj's third throw, a monstrous 90.23 m, helped him touch the coveted 90-m mark, extending his lead over his other opponents. He also broke his own national record, bettering his 89.94 m throw registered during the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. Julian, however, came close, with a throw of 89.06 m.

Neeraj's fourth throw was 80.56 m, and the fifth throw was a foul. However, this still kept Neeraj in the lead, with Julian in second spot and Peters in third spot. However, Neeraj was beaten in the final set of throws, with Weber throwing 91.06 m to outdo the Indian, who finished in second spot with his final throw being 88.20 m.