After Diamond League win, Neeraj Chopra to participate in FBK Games in Netherlands on June 4

Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League in Doha last week, having successfully defended his gold medal. Next month, he would compete at the FBK Games in the Netherlands on June 4.

Image credit: PTI

A season-opening title in his kitty earlier this month, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands from June 4. The 25-year-old Chopra had won the Doha leg of the Diamond League Meeting series on May 5 with a world-leading throw of 88.67 metres.

"Another Olympic Champion is coming to Hengelo! With a personal best of 89.94m and an Olympic gold medal, javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 is always pushing the limits," the FBK Games organisers said on their social media handles. The FBK Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meet, came from Fanny Blankers-Koen, who won four gold medals at the 1948 Olympic Games in London.

