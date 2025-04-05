Entertainment

Sara to Alia: Bollywood Actresses over 25 rocking the no-makeup look

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey is 26 years old, and this is her no-makeup look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is 28 years old. This is her no-makeup look.

Sara Ali Khan

29-year-old Sara Ali Khan looks like this without makeup.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is 29 years old. She looks like this without makeup.

Alia Bhatt

32-year-old Alia Bhatt looks like this without makeup.

Kiara Advani

33-year-old Kiara Advani looks like this without makeup.

