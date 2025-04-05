Entertainment
Ananya Pandey is 26 years old, and this is her no-makeup look.
Janhvi Kapoor is 28 years old. This is her no-makeup look.
29-year-old Sara Ali Khan looks like this without makeup.
Rashmika Mandanna is 29 years old. She looks like this without makeup.
32-year-old Alia Bhatt looks like this without makeup.
33-year-old Kiara Advani looks like this without makeup.
(PHOTOS) Sneap peak into Rashmika Mandanna's Hyderabad house
Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Unveiling her wealth & luxurious life
(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak into Khushi Kapoor's Mumbai home; Check here
Anupamaa to YRKKH: Top TV shows of 12th week of 2025