Neeraj Chopra - 'Am close to 90m now; I can throw it this year'

Neeraj Chopra broke his national record during Stockholm Diamond League 2022 and nearly touched the 90-metre mark. He is confident of reaching the same this year.

Image credit: PTI

Olympic champion Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is confident of breaking the elusive barrier of 90 metres this year. Still, he is not pondering the coveted mark as he heads into the World Championships, feeling that it might lead to extra pressure. The 24-year-old is within the grasp of the elite 90-metre impact, which is considered the gold standard in the javelin throw. In his three outings so far this year, Chopra has shattered his national record twice, recording 89.30 metres throw last month during the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland before sending his spear across for 89.94 metres. He fell hardly 6 cm shy of the 90-metre mark at Thursday's Diamond League Meet in Stockholm.

Image credit: PTI

"Today, I feel good, and after the first throw, I thought I could throw even over 90 metres today. But, it is OK, as I have more competitions this year. I am close to 90 metres now, and I can throw it this year. Although I did not win tonight, I feel terrific because I did my best," Chopra said after the feat, reports PTI. ALSO READ: Diamond League 2022 - Neeraj Chopra scripts new national record to finish 2nd in Stockholm

Image credit: PTI

"When Anderson Peters crossed 90 metres, I too felt I had to do it. I thought that everything should be perfect, the spear should go in one line, and the technique should be perfect. When everything is perfect, then only you can throw such a long distance. There was competition, but I am happy that my all throws were quite good. I am happy with the performance. I am playing after a long time and will look to give my best in the next competition," added Chopra.

Image credit: PTI

"I will come to know about that [form] in Oregon. Every competition, every day is different. When I start playing in Oregon, I will get to know if I am feeling the pressure of being an Olympic champion. I play with a free mind. Pressure is not there in my mind. I train hard and try to give my 100 per cent in competition," Chopra continued. ALSO READ: Mann ki Baat - Here's why PM Modi lauded Mithali Raj and Neeraj Chopra

Image credit: PTI

"My next is Oregon -- the World Championship. It's not far away, so we won't change anything. But will continue to improve the ongoing training. There is no pressure that India has only one medal—not thinking much about what to do at the World Championships. There is not much pressure now, but I will see how the mindset is once I reach there. We will try our best," Chopra further communicated.

Image credit: PTI