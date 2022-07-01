Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neeraj Chopra - 'Am close to 90m now; I can throw it this year'

    First Published Jul 1, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    Neeraj Chopra broke his national record during Stockholm Diamond League 2022 and nearly touched the 90-metre mark. He is confident of reaching the same this year.

    Image credit: PTI

    Olympic champion Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is confident of breaking the elusive barrier of 90 metres this year. Still, he is not pondering the coveted mark as he heads into the World Championships, feeling that it might lead to extra pressure. The 24-year-old is within the grasp of the elite 90-metre impact, which is considered the gold standard in the javelin throw. In his three outings so far this year, Chopra has shattered his national record twice, recording 89.30 metres throw last month during the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland before sending his spear across for 89.94 metres. He fell hardly 6 cm shy of the 90-metre mark at Thursday's Diamond League Meet in Stockholm.

    Image credit: PTI

    "Today, I feel good, and after the first throw, I thought I could throw even over 90 metres today. But, it is OK, as I have more competitions this year. I am close to 90 metres now, and I can throw it this year. Although I did not win tonight, I feel terrific because I did my best," Chopra said after the feat, reports PTI.

    ALSO READ: Diamond League 2022 - Neeraj Chopra scripts new national record to finish 2nd in Stockholm

    Image credit: PTI

    "When Anderson Peters crossed 90 metres, I too felt I had to do it. I thought that everything should be perfect, the spear should go in one line, and the technique should be perfect. When everything is perfect, then only you can throw such a long distance. There was competition, but I am happy that my all throws were quite good. I am happy with the performance. I am playing after a long time and will look to give my best in the next competition," added Chopra.

    Image credit: PTI

    "I will come to know about that [form] in Oregon. Every competition, every day is different. When I start playing in Oregon, I will get to know if I am feeling the pressure of being an Olympic champion. I play with a free mind. Pressure is not there in my mind. I train hard and try to give my 100 per cent in competition," Chopra continued.

    ALSO READ: Mann ki Baat - Here's why PM Modi lauded Mithali Raj and Neeraj Chopra

    Image credit: PTI

    "My next is Oregon -- the World Championship. It's not far away, so we won't change anything. But will continue to improve the ongoing training. There is no pressure that India has only one medal—not thinking much about what to do at the World Championships. There is not much pressure now, but I will see how the mindset is once I reach there. We will try our best," Chopra further communicated.

    Image credit: PTI

    "I am happy that everyone is watching athletics back home online also. Many Indians had come here, and the Indian ambassador had also come. It felt nice that athletics is growing in India," concluded Chopra.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks sign Jalen Brunson for 4 years, deal worth $104 million-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks sign Jalen Brunson for 4 years, deal worth $104 million

    Diamond League 2022: Neeraj Chopra scripts new national record to finish 2nd in Stockholm-ayh

    Diamond League 2022: Neeraj Chopra scripts new national record to finish 2nd in Stockholm

    IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Bumrah's India ready to face England 2.0; complete unfinished business snt

    Edgbaston Test: Is Bumrah's India ready to face England 2.0; complete unfinished business?

    NBA off-season 2022: James Harden declines player option; expected to take pay-cut with sixers krn

    NBA off-season 2022: James Harden declines player option; expected to take pay-cut with sixers

    football After Manchester United will Cristiano Ronaldo make dream return to Sporting Lisbon? Hugo Viana hopes so snt

    After Man United, will Ronaldo make dream return to Sporting Lisbon? Hugo Viana hopes so

    Recent Stories

    IBPS Clerk 2022: Notification released; know vacancies, important dates, eligibility criteria - adt

    IBPS Clerk 2022: Notification released; know vacancies, important dates, eligibility criteria

    Should have gone to TV apologised to the nation SC to Nupur Sharma on Prophet remark gcw

    'Should have gone to TV, apologised to the nation': SC to Nupur Sharma on Prophet remark

    Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan asks the court to return his passport drb

    Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan files petition to get his passport back

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks sign Jalen Brunson for 4 years, deal worth $104 million-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks sign Jalen Brunson for 4 years, deal worth $104 million

    Agniveer Vayu registrations reaching the 3 lakh mark 5 days still left for process to end gcw

    Agniveer Vayu registrations reaching the 3 lakh mark; 5 days still left for process to end

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon