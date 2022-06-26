Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mann ki Baat: Here's why PM Modi lauded Mithali Raj and Neeraj Chopra

    First Published Jun 26, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    Mithali Raj and Neeraj Chopra have had illustrious sporting careers. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the same.

    Image credit: PTI

    India is a diverse nation and has produced numerous top sporting personalities to date. Whether international sports or national, they all have legends from India across genders. Even in women's cricket, Mithali Raj has played a considerable role in changing the face of Indian women's cricket. Also, India is progressing in athletics, with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra creating history by winning the gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics last year. At the same time, his recent medal-winning performances have also been commendable. On the same note, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded their incredible careers during his recent episode of Mann ki Baat.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking on the episode, Modi pondered how Mithali has inspired young women cricketers of India, as he said, "When it comes to sports, today I would also like to discuss Mithali Raj, one of the most talented cricketers in India. Just this month, she announced her cricket retirement, which emotionally moved many sports lovers. Mithali has not only been an extraordinary player but has also been an inspiration to many players. I wish Mithali all the very best for her future."

    ALSO READ: Shabaash Mithu Trailer - How Mithali Raj reacted to her biopic starring Taapsee Pannu

    Image credit: PTI

    Later, Modi talked about Chopra and his recent performances, quoting, "Recently, our Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was again in the headlines. Even after the Olympics, he is setting new records of success, one after the other. Neeraj won the silver at Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. Not only that, but he also broke the record of his own Javelin Throw."

    Image credit: PTI

    "Neeraj once again made the country proud by winning the gold in Kuortane Games. He won this gold in conditions when the weather there was also inclement. This zest is the hallmark of today's youth. From Start-Ups to the Sports World, the youth of India are making new records," added Modi.

