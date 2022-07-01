Diamond League 2022: Neeraj Chopra scripts new national record to finish 2nd in Stockholm

Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra bagged his first top-three finish in the prestigious Diamond League 2022 meet, as he had a national record-shattering moment. However, on Thursday, he missed the 90-metre mark by a whisker in a star-studded field. The 24-year-old Chopra had a stunning opening throw of 89.94 metres, which was just 6 cm shy of the 90 m mark, generally considered the gold standard in the javelin throw. At the same time, it eventually turned out to be his best effort to date, as he finished second. His other throws were 84.37 metres, 87.46 metres, 84.77 metres, 86.67 metres and 86.84 metres. He bettered his previous national record of 89.30 metres, finishing second in the Paavo Nurmi Games on June 14.

On the other hand, world champion and season leader Anderson Peters of Grenada won the event with a top throw of 90.31 metres that he put up with in this third attempt. Following his national record, Chopra said, "Today, I feel good, and after the first throw, I thought I could throw even over 90 metres today. But, it is OK, as I have more competitions this year. I am close to 90 metres now, and I can throw it this year. Even though I did not win tonight, I feel perfect because I did my best."

Chopra has beaten Peters twice this month, which came in Turku, where the Grenadian finished third. At the same time, at the Kuortane Games, the Indian bagged gold with a soundest throw of 86.69 metres, despite the conditions being wet and slippery. Chopra's foremost throw raised hopes of him scripting history, as he was in contention to become the first Indian to win in the Diamond League. Yet, he became the second Indian to finish in the top three in the competition after discus thrower Vikas Gowda.

Chopra made his first Diamond League appearance four years after finishing fourth in Zurich in August 2018. He has participated in seven Diamond League meets to date. It was a preparation for Chopra ahead of the World Championships in Eugene, USA, from July 15-24. His next Diamond League meet would be in Monaco on August 10. His participation is yet to be confirmed, as it will take place just days after the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28-August 8), where he defends his title.

(With inputs from PTI)