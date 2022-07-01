Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diamond League 2022: Neeraj Chopra scripts new national record to finish 2nd in Stockholm

    Neeraj Chopra has finished second in the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. He has shattered his national record to set a new one, as he barely missed the 90-metre mark.

    Diamond League 2022: Neeraj Chopra scripts new national record to finish 2nd in Stockholm-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Stockholm, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra bagged his first top-three finish in the prestigious Diamond League 2022 meet, as he had a national record-shattering moment. However, on Thursday, he missed the 90-metre mark by a whisker in a star-studded field. The 24-year-old Chopra had a stunning opening throw of 89.94 metres, which was just 6 cm shy of the 90 m mark, generally considered the gold standard in the javelin throw. At the same time, it eventually turned out to be his best effort to date, as he finished second. His other throws were 84.37 metres, 87.46 metres, 84.77 metres, 86.67 metres and 86.84 metres. He bettered his previous national record of 89.30 metres, finishing second in the Paavo Nurmi Games on June 14.

    On the other hand, world champion and season leader Anderson Peters of Grenada won the event with a top throw of 90.31 metres that he put up with in this third attempt. Following his national record, Chopra said, "Today, I feel good, and after the first throw, I thought I could throw even over 90 metres today. But, it is OK, as I have more competitions this year. I am close to 90 metres now, and I can throw it this year. Even though I did not win tonight, I feel perfect because I did my best."

    ALSO READ: Mann ki Baat - Here's why PM Modi lauded Mithali Raj and Neeraj Chopra

    Chopra has beaten Peters twice this month, which came in Turku, where the Grenadian finished third. At the same time, at the Kuortane Games, the Indian bagged gold with a soundest throw of 86.69 metres, despite the conditions being wet and slippery. Chopra's foremost throw raised hopes of him scripting history, as he was in contention to become the first Indian to win in the Diamond League. Yet, he became the second Indian to finish in the top three in the competition after discus thrower Vikas Gowda.

    Chopra made his first Diamond League appearance four years after finishing fourth in Zurich in August 2018. He has participated in seven Diamond League meets to date. It was a preparation for Chopra ahead of the World Championships in Eugene, USA, from July 15-24. His next Diamond League meet would be in Monaco on August 10. His participation is yet to be confirmed, as it will take place just days after the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28-August 8), where he defends his title.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA Free-Agency 2022, national basketball association: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': Winning is crucial, but not the only thing-ayh

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': 'Winning is crucial, but not the only thing'

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News Samvad: Athletes are not super-humans, they are immune too-ayh

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': 'Athletes are not super-humans, they are immune too'

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Mahela Jayawardene backs Jasprit Bumrah for long-term captaincy role-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jayawardene backs Bumrah for long-term captaincy role

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: England elects to bowl; India moves in with 4 bowlers-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: England elects to bowl; India moves in with 4 bowlers

    Recent Stories

    Watch Woman rides a superbike; video touches 6 million views-tgy

    Watch: Woman rides a superbike; video touches 6 million views

    Pictures and Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's no-make look; fans should not miss RBA

    Pictures and Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's no-make look; fans should not miss

    Leopard makes a rare kill of baby monkey at MP's Panna Tiger Reserve - gps

    Watch: Leopard makes a rare kill of baby monkey at MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

    Man's superfast speed while booking tickets gets praise from netizens - gps

    Watch: Man's superfast speed while booking tickets gets praise from netizens

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach - adt

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon