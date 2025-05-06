NBA: Top Centers from the 2024-25 Season
From Jokic’s all-time stats to Wembanyama’s explosive rise, here are the top 5 NBA centers of the 2024-25 season based on performance and on-court dominance.
1. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets
Jokic somehow got better. He averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks. All-time fantasy season. Career-highs in points, assists, and steals. He was the most complete player in the league and stayed healthy all year. At 30, he's at the peak of his powers.
2. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs
Wemby missed 30 games, but what he did in 46 was still unreal. 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks. The blocks alone made him top pick. His season was cut short, but he’s reportedly set to play in EuroBasket, meaning he should be ready for 2025-26.
3. Karl-Anthony Towns – New York Knicks
A fresh start in New York did wonders. Towns moved back to full-time center and delivered 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks. A first-round caliber season. After years of shifting roles in Minnesota, KAT looked comfortable and consistent again.
4. Domantas Sabonis – Sacramento Kings
Sabonis averaged 19.0 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. The only real dip came in assists, likely due to DeMar DeRozan joining the offense. Still one of the most reliable centers.
5. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
Limited to 19 games due to a recurring knee issue, Embiid still put up 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks. Injuries are the big concern. When healthy, he’s an MVP-level performer. But that’s a big “if”.