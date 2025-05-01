Image Credit : Getty

In Game 4 between the Warriors and Rockets, tensions flared midway through the second quarter. After drawing a second personal foul on Dillon Brooks, Stephen Curry held up two fingers while lying on the court, which didn’t sit well with Brooks.

Brooks tried to snatch the ball from Curry, prompting Draymond Green and Quinten Post to step in. The brief standoff led to technical fouls being issued to Curry, Brooks, and Green after the referees reviewed the incident. While it didn’t escalate into a fight, the series has been boiling over.