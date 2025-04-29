Image Credit : Getty

The 2024-25 season was supposed to be another deep playoff run for the Bucks. But fate had other ideas. First, superstar guard Damian Lillard was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf just weeks before the playoffs. Though he briefly returned, disaster struck again in Game 4 against the Pacers when Lillard suffered a non-contact Achilles injury feared to be season-ending. Add to that the nagging injuries to Khris Middleton over recent years, and Milwaukee’s championship window looks increasingly fragile. Even MVP-level heroics from Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t shield them from reality.