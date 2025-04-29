NBA's Unluckiest: 3 Teams Crippled by Injuries in Recent Years
Injuries have shattered championship dreams for several NBA franchises. Here’s a look at three teams who have suffered the worst injury luck in recent memory.
Milwaukee Bucks
The 2024-25 season was supposed to be another deep playoff run for the Bucks. But fate had other ideas. First, superstar guard Damian Lillard was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf just weeks before the playoffs. Though he briefly returned, disaster struck again in Game 4 against the Pacers when Lillard suffered a non-contact Achilles injury feared to be season-ending. Add to that the nagging injuries to Khris Middleton over recent years, and Milwaukee’s championship window looks increasingly fragile. Even MVP-level heroics from Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t shield them from reality.
Philadelphia 76ers
Injuries defined the early careers of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and sadly, history repeated itself. In the 2024-25 season, Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all missed huge chunks of time. George’s arrival was meant to push Philly over the top. Instead, combined absences dragged the Sixers from playoff lock to lottery disappointment. Sixers fans who endured "The Process" in the 2010s must feel a bitter sense of deja vu.
Los Angeles Clippers
If there was ever a franchise cursed by injuries at the worst moments, it's the Clippers. Since 2019, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George formed a star duo that had every reason to succeed but could rarely stay healthy together when it mattered most. Leonard’s torn ACL during the 2021 playoffs ended what looked like a Finals-worthy run. George also suffered major setbacks, including an elbow injury and later a knee issue during critical stages. Even this season (2024-25), flashes of brilliance were dimmed by uncertainty over availability.