NBA off-season 2022: Durant trade 'could take a while'; Suns, Warriors, Raptors, Heat interested

The Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat are all reportedly interested in Kevin Durant. However, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, a trade could take time.

According to Shams Charania, a Kevin Durant trade process may take time. The Brooklyn Nets, who received Durant's trade request a week ago, want a "historic haul" for the former Most Valuable Player (MVP) with four years on his contract. Durant's relationship with the Nets' front office had recently soured as the team was unwilling to give a long-term contract to star teammate and friend Kyrie Irving.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Insider Shams Charania said, "The Nets aren't gonna move Kevin Durant until their price is met.. this process could take a while." Like last week's reports, Charania also reported that Durant prefers a trade to the Phoenix Suns as he said, "Kevin Durant's desired team is the PHX Suns & to go play with Devin Booker." ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - 'No Progress' on Kyrie Irving trade

Later in the day, Charania released a more detailed piece of Durant's trade status. He revealed four significant Durant sweepstakes teams: Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat. "Teams like Phoenix, Miami, Toronto, Golden State, those are really among the teams that will be at the forefront, as far as trying to pursue a Kevin Durant deal. But, given the asking price that has already been set forth, this is a process that could take several weeks, could take several months, could take the remainder of this off-season."

