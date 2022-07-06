NBA off-season 2022: 'No Progress' on Kyrie Irving trade

According to multiple NBA Insiders, despite reported trade frameworks surrounding Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, there has been no progress on an Irving trade.

According to multiple NBA Insiders, there has been "No Progress" on a potential Kyrie Irving trade. Irving opted into his first-year player option. However, Irving and the Brooklyn Nets disagreed on a long-term contract earlier in the National Basketball Association (NBA) off-season. While Irving wanted a four or five-year contract, the Nets wanted to offer a shorter incentive-laden deal, given Irving's history of missing games due to injury and vaccination. On the Pat McAfee show, reliable NBA Insider Shams Charania said, "There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving & I'm not sure we're gonna see that take."

Yahoo's Insider Robert Marvi reported, "The Los Angeles Lakers have recently talked to the Brooklyn Nets about trading for Kyrie Irving in recent days, and both sides had 'palpable optimism' that a deal could be completed soon. But, both teams are stuck between preliminary talks and closing a deal. There may not be any rush on either side, especially the Nets' side, to finish a deal anytime soon, given that it is early July and training camp is almost three months away."

"According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the draft compensation LA must give up may be a sticking point. According to previous reports in recent days, the Nets want to include sharpshooting wing Joe Harris to make salaries match. Still, the Lakers would rather take back guard Seth Curry, perhaps because Curry's contract is shorter and less expensive," added Marvi.

A move the Nets completed last night was the free agency signing of TJ Warren on a minimum contract. Warren missed four games in the previous two seasons due to injury. However, the forward was a 20-points per game scorer the last time he was healthy in the NBA 2019-20 season.