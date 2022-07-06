Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: 'No Progress' on Kyrie Irving trade

    According to multiple NBA Insiders, despite reported trade frameworks surrounding Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, there has been no progress on an Irving trade.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: No Progress on Kyrie Irving trade-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Indianapolis, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    According to multiple NBA Insiders, there has been "No Progress" on a potential Kyrie Irving trade. Irving opted into his first-year player option. However, Irving and the Brooklyn Nets disagreed on a long-term contract earlier in the National Basketball Association (NBA) off-season. While Irving wanted a four or five-year contract, the Nets wanted to offer a shorter incentive-laden deal, given Irving's history of missing games due to injury and vaccination. On the Pat McAfee show, reliable NBA Insider Shams Charania said, "There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving & I'm not sure we're gonna see that take."

    Yahoo's Insider Robert Marvi reported, "The Los Angeles Lakers have recently talked to the Brooklyn Nets about trading for Kyrie Irving in recent days, and both sides had 'palpable optimism' that a deal could be completed soon. But, both teams are stuck between preliminary talks and closing a deal. There may not be any rush on either side, especially the Nets' side, to finish a deal anytime soon, given that it is early July and training camp is almost three months away."

    ALSO READ: NBA Free-Agency - The best free-agent signings of the last four years

    "According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the draft compensation LA must give up may be a sticking point. According to previous reports in recent days, the Nets want to include sharpshooting wing Joe Harris to make salaries match. Still, the Lakers would rather take back guard Seth Curry, perhaps because Curry's contract is shorter and less expensive," added Marvi.

    A move the Nets completed last night was the free agency signing of TJ Warren on a minimum contract. Warren missed four games in the previous two seasons due to injury. However, the forward was a 20-points per game scorer the last time he was healthy in the NBA 2019-20 season.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli

    Chess Olympiad 2022: Torch Relay reaches Gwalior-ayh

    Chess Olympiad 2022: Torch Relay reaches Gwalior

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A with Palermo? Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano comments-ayh

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A? Manchester City CEO comments

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic survives Sinner scare to seal semifinal berth; fans relieved snt

    Wimbledon 2022: 'Toilet break, mirror pep talk' fueled Djokovic comeback against Sinner

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy-ayh

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United's first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy

    Recent Stories

    Apple Watch Series 8 to have 5 per cent larger display Here s what we know gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 to have 5% larger display? Here's what we know

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for positions as Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers before July 19 - adt

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for positions as CA Specialist Officers before July 19

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli

    Netflix will introduce a cheaper plan soon here s everything about it gcw

    Netflix will introduce a cheaper plan soon; here's everything about it

    Chess Olympiad 2022: Torch Relay reaches Gwalior-ayh

    Chess Olympiad 2022: Torch Relay reaches Gwalior

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon