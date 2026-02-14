- Home
Bengaluru: Mahendra Singh Dhoni stands tall among the greatest captains India has ever seen. Here are the interesting details about how much pension Dhoni, the only captain to win three ICC trophies for India, gets from the BCCI.
Dhoni, the only captain to win 3 ICC trophies
Under 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership, the Indian cricket team won three ICC trophies, placing him among the greatest captains the team has ever seen.
The only Indian captain to win three ICC trophies
Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Team India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Later, his team also became champions in the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup and made history by winning the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.
Dhoni debuted for Team India in 2004
Dhoni, who debuted for Team India in 2004, became the T20 captain in 2007. After that, there was no looking back. As a captain, wicket-keeper, and finisher, he single-handedly changed the game's direction.
Dhoni said goodbye to international cricket in 2020
For India, he scored 17,266 runs in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20s. Dhoni retired from Tests in 2014 and from international cricket on August 15, 2020.
Dhoni gets ₹70,000 pension from BCCI
You might be curious about how much pension Dhoni gets from the BCCI, right? Dhoni receives a monthly pension of ₹70,000 from the BCCI.
Dhoni has received several awards
MS Dhoni has received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna (2008), Padma Shri (2009), and Padma Bhushan (2018) awards from the Indian government. Dhoni also won the ICC Hall of Fame award in June 2025.
