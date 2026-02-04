MS Dhoni backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying selection should be based on fitness and performance, not age, and that the decision rests with the players, whose experience is irreplaceable for Team India.

Former Team India captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter, MS Dhoni, has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit and Kohli are currently playing only ODI cricket after retiring from T20Is and Tests, intending to extend their illustrious international career till the marquee event, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Since the two Indian batting stalwarts are playing only one format at the international level, the questions were raised whether their age would prevent them from featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup. By the time the showpiece begins, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will turn 40 and 39, respectively, prompting debates over fitness and longevity.

Though the batting duo has not officially confirmed their availability for the marquee event, their participation in the ODI series against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand suggests their reaffirmation to play the 2027 ODI World Cup.

‘Fitness is Factor, Not Age’

With one and a half years left for the 2027 ODI World Cup to begin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been put in focus as the selectors are assessing their form and fitness, and their ability to lead India’s batting line-up. However, Rohit and Kohli got the backing of their former captain and teammate, MS Dhoni, who emphasized that fitness is a criterion, not age.

Speaking at an event, ‘Mahi Unplugged’, in Jaipur, the two-time World Cup-winning captain stated that age is not criteria, but performance and fitness should decide the player’s selection. Sharing his own experience, Dhoni said he made his debut at 24, and nobody asked him about his age, adding that he was judged by his performance and fitness throughout his career.

“The thing is, why somebody should not play the next World Cup? For me, age is not a criteria. Performance, fitness, these are the criteria. So, I always feel nobody should be told anything. But the thing should be clear, everyone will be treated the same way.,” Dhoni said.

“When I made my debut, I was 24. So, nobody came and told me anything. So, now if I am playing for India for 1 year, 2 years, 10 years, 20 years, whatever, nobody needs to come and tell me about my age. Fitness is a factor, not age.

“Even if you are 22 and if you are not fit, you know, then you have to be fit. The criteria of playing international cricket,” he added.

Since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the senior-most batters in the India ODI squad in build upto the World Cup, their form, fitness, and performance will be key factors, rather than age. Having played for over a decade and a half in international cricket, the Indian batting stalwarts are expected to remain central to India’s plans, with their form and fitness outweighing any concerns about age.

Rohit and Kohli Should Decide Their Future

Further speaking about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s chances of playing the 2027 World Cup, MS Dhoni stated that it is ultimately for them to decide whether to play or not, adding that if they keep performing well and have the desire to play, age should not be matter for their selection.

Dhoni further stated that the experience like that of Rohit, Virat, or even someone like Sachin Tendulkar cannot be replaced by younger players.

“When it comes to whether it's Rohit, Virat, or there will be other names that will also come forward, maybe in 5 years, 3 years, or 10 years in time. The whole thing is, just because somebody is in their 30s, whether they can play or cannot play the next World Cup, it's not for us to decide, it's for them to decide. If they keep performing, if they have the urge to do well for the country, then why not?” Dhoni said.

“How do you get experienced people? You can't get a 20-year-old who is experienced, unless it's Sachin Tendulkar. You know, there are only a few. You can only get experience if you start playing when you are 16 or 17. And international cricket is very different. So, now for experienced people, if you want experience, you need people who have been maybe 30, 32, 33.

“But that's what you are calling experience. If you are calling 20 games and 25 games as experience, then they are not experienced. People are performing, they will be there,” he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have combined played 1607 international games, out of which 593 have come in ODIs, highlighting their immense experience and value to Team India as the World Cup approaches, making them indispensable not only because of their skills but also for the guidance they provide to younger players in the squad.

Selection Criteria Simplified

MS Dhoni further stated that the selection should be based on the player’s performance rather than age, adding that anyone who performs well and stays fit will be in the team; otherwise, they will be dropped, irrespective of their reputation or past achievements.

“People are not performing, they won't be there. And a lot of times, they say, okay, the next World Cup is 2 years down the line, 3 years, or generally 4 years would be enough. So what? If the guy is not fit, you can chuck him out at any point in time. If he is not performing anyway, you will chuck him out,” Dhoni said.

“So, there should not be any question regarding any individual when it comes to selection. There is only one criteria. You are performing, you are fit, keep on playing,” he added.

With India having 15 more matches across five ODI series this year, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to be assessed on their form, fitness, and performance to determine their role in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rohit and Kohli will return to action in the upcoming edition of the IPL in March before making a comeback to the national side for the home ODI series against Afghanistan in June.