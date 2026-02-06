Jadeja's career was hit by a 2000 match-fixing ban. He never returned to international cricket but stayed in the public eye via commentary, coaching, and reality TV shows.

Interestingly, while Jadeja’s fortune comes from a combination of royal heritage and past cricketing fame, he is not the only cricketer from a royal family. Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad, a member of the royal Gaekwad family of Baroda, also holds significant wealth but did not play for the Indian national team, making Jadeja the official titleholder of the richest Indian cricketer.