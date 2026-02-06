India’s Richest Cricketer 2026 — Who Topped the List Ahead of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
India's richest cricketer is now a former player who beat out Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma thanks to a huge royal inheritance. Find out more inside.
Image Credit: Getty Images
While stars like Kohli, Dhoni, and Sharma are rich, the wealthiest Indian cricketer is actually former player Ajay Jadeja, with a massive net worth of Rs 1,450 crore.
Image Credit: ANI
Kohli (Rs 1,050 cr), Dhoni (Rs 1,000 cr), and Sharma (Rs 214 cr) are wealthy, but they can't match the massive financial empire Ajay Jadeja recently inherited.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Former 90s cricketer Ajay Jadeja is now the richest due to his royal lineage. Named heir to the Jamnagar throne, his net worth jumped from Rs 250 crore to Rs 1,450 crore.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Jadeja's fortune includes Jamnagar's legacy. His family has a rich cricket history, with relatives K.S. Ranjitsinhji and K.S. Duleepsinhji honored by the Ranji and Duleep Trophies.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Jadeja's career was hit by a 2000 match-fixing ban. He never returned to international cricket but stayed in the public eye via commentary, coaching, and reality TV shows.
Interestingly, while Jadeja’s fortune comes from a combination of royal heritage and past cricketing fame, he is not the only cricketer from a royal family. Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad, a member of the royal Gaekwad family of Baroda, also holds significant wealth but did not play for the Indian national team, making Jadeja the official titleholder of the richest Indian cricketer.
Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)
It's a surprise that a former player, Ajay Jadeja, is now the richest, not modern stars. His wealth comes from his royal inheritance, not just his cricketing career.
