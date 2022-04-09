Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Novak Djokovic handed tricky draw

    First Published Apr 9, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic will be participating in his first Masters event of the year. He has been handed a tricky draw at Monte Carlo, where he could face Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal.

    Image credit: Getty

    Reigning world number one, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, has been handed a tricky draw at the 2022 Mont Carlo Masters. The draw for the tournament was made on Friday night, as the two-time champion has been given a seemingly rugged path to the final. He is likely to meet Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the quarterfinal.

    Image credit: Getty

    Besides, Djokovic might also have to face Indian Wells Masters 2022 winner Taylor Fritz of the United States of America (USA). There could also be a potential rematch against Daniel Evans of Great Britain in the third round, as he upset the Serbian in the fourth round of Monaco last year. The number one will be playing the tournament opener against either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain or Marcos Giron of the USA.

    ALSO READ: Madrid Masters 2022: Novak Djokovic in entry list, steps up French Open preparations

    Image credit: Getty

    Djokovic remains the world's number one despite having played just an event this year. His participation in most competitions has been limited due to his non-vaccinated status against COVID. It was highlighted by his dramatic deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open 2022 Grand Slam, which his rival Rafael Nadal of Spain won, as the latter overtook him and Roger Federer of Switzerland in terms of most Slam titles.

    Image credit: Getty

    The only event Djokovic participated in this year was the Dubai Open (ATP 500). However, he failed to win the title, as he was ousted by Jiří Veselý of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinal. However, the Serbian is set to participate in the upcoming French Open Slam next month, where he is the defending champion.

