    'Liverpool will give it its best and try to win it all' - Diogo Jota ahead of Man United friendly

    First Published Jul 12, 2022, 3:04 PM IST

    Liverpool takes on Manchester United in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota feels The Reds would give their all to win it all this time.

    Image credit: Getty

    On Tuesday, the stage is set for a not-so-friendly pre-season friendly contest between English arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. It will be the opening pre-season game for both sides and the first for the Red Devils under new head coach Erik ten Hag. Both sides will be desperate to win the contest to set the momentum rolling ahead of the upcoming season, which gets underway on August 7. Meanwhile, The Reds' Portuguese striker Diogo Jota has affirmed that his side is looking forward to the season, intending to win it all.

    Image credit: Getty

    Ahead of the game on Monday, during the pre-match press conference, Jota registered, "We are Liverpool. We need at least to fight for all the competitions we are involved in. Hopefully, we can be so close in all the decisive moments we were in last year. We also know that is not an easy task, but we will give it our best and try to do it again."

    ALSO READ: Barcelona sends Frenkie de Jong painful message amid Man United transfer link - Reports

    Image credit: Getty

    As for the clash against United on Tuesday, Jota was surprised but prepared to see a sea of supporters welcoming him and the entire Liverpool side. "I was expecting it. Liverpool is one of the best clubs in the world, but obviously, you are always a bit surprised because there are so many. So, it is terrific, and hopefully, tomorrow, we can do a good game [for our fans]. I think, in the end, that is why you play the game, and that is what makes you feel good at the end of the day," he concluded, reports SB Nation.

    Image credit: Liverpool/Facebook

    Liverpool fans would be eager to see new signings in the form of twin strikers, Darwin Núñez of Uruguay and Fábio Carvalho of Portugal, in action. As for United, it has completed just a signing, with Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia joining the club. Also, it would be without sensational Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has taken an extended break due to personal reasons amidst reports of him wanting to leave the club.

