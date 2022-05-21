Kylian Mbappe in agreements with PSG & Real Madrid ahead of Sunday's decision-making day

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe has reportedly reached agreements with both PSG and Real Madrid. Meanwhile, he is likely to make his decision on Sunday.

    French striker Kylian Mbappe has had his future hanging in the balance for a long time. Currently playing for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he has been long linked to a move to Spanish champion Real Madrid. The Frenchman has often revealed that he happens to be a huge fan of Los Blancos and wishes to play for it someday. Meanwhile, now it seems that his dream might eventually come true, as a deal presently seems more likely than ever. With Sunday being the final matchday of Ligue 1, Mbappe is expected to make his decision on the same day, while his mother Fayza Lamari has revealed that he has reached agreements with both clubs, and it is entirely upon him.

    Speaking to KoraPlus, Lamari said, "We will not have new meetings to discuss Mbappe's future. These meetings are now over. We have found an agreement with Real Madrid and PSG, and the discussions are over because Kylian has to choose now. The two offers of PSG and Real are almost identical."

    "At Real, my son will have control of his image rights! We will now await his decision. In the Real Madrid offer, we have the full power of image rights. On the other hand, an economic balance rewards this thing. In short, there is no difference between the two are similar," Lamari concluded.

    Madrid has also fancied Mbappe for a long time and even attempted to sign him last year, only for him to stay another season and see out his contract. He also teased that he has nearly made up his mind and decision, which could be expected by Sunday. He will also be featuring for PSG, possibly for the last time, taking on Metz at the Le Parc des Princes in Paris.

