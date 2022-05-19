PSG lure Mbappe with 'complete control' of sporting project in last-ditch attempt

Kylian Mbappe's PSG contract expires at the end of the season and is now on the verge of joining Real Madrid for nothing.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe's future remains one of football's hottest topics. What has sparked hopes among fans of the Parisian club is reports that suggest the team has made a desperate attempt to keep the Frenchman at the Parc des Princes by sensationally offering him control of sporting operations. Also read: 'Merci PSG': Is this Mbappe's farewell message before he joins Real Madrid on '5-year deal'?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 23-year-old striker's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires at the end of the season, and he is now on the verge of joining Real Madrid for nothing. However, with six weeks left until Mbappe become a free agent, PSG has made the 23-year-old a staggering offer in an attempt to stop him from leaving.

Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

According to El Chiringuito TV, a desperate PSG has offered to give complete control of the sporting project to Mbappe from next season. The 23-year-old will reportedly have a say in changing the manager and who his teammates are going forward.

Image Credit: Getty Images

This would essentially mean the striker will have a say on Mauricio Pochettino's future, who has been linked with the exit after their Champions League exit to Real Madrid in the last-16. The Argentine was adamant in April that he and Mbappe would '100 per cent' be at PSG next season, but that appears to not be the case as the season draws to a close.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In addition, the 2018 World Cup winner is reportedly being offered a mouth-watering deal of 4 million pounds a month - double his previous salary, which will make him the highest-paid player in football.

Image Credit: Instagram

According to Sky Sports, Mbappe would receive a huge signing-on bonus of up to 100 million pounds if he re-signed with PSG, including concessions over image rights and any bonuses for on-pitch matters.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Media reports in Spain claimed Mbappe would be making an official announcement of his decision to stay at PSG or move to Real Madrid once the Los Blancos play Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28.

Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

The transfer saga appears to be heading quickly towards a conclusion after Mbappe teased that an announcement is imminent at the Ligue 1 awards ceremony on Sunday night. "I can't say about my future, but you'll know very soon… it's almost decided. This isn't the right moment, but yes, yes… my decision is almost done," the Frenchman stated. Also read: PSG or Real Madrid? Amid uncertain future, Ronaldinho makes huge Mbappe claim

Image Credit: Getty Images