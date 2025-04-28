Image Credit : Getty

Change is brewing at the Santiago Bernabeu. After overseeing a tumultuous season, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave Real Madrid, with reports confirming that the legendary Italian coach is set to take over as the manager of the Brazilian national team.

According to The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, Ancelotti, who signed a contract extension with Madrid until 2026, has already informed the club of his intention to depart. Ancelotti is anticipated to finish the La Liga season before stepping down, with his official move to Brazil expected to take place in June. Notably, he is likely to miss Madrid’s participation in the upcoming Club World Cup, which could be the final chapter of his tenure in Madrid.

With Ancelotti’s departure imminent, Real Madrid is already in discussions about potential successors. The club’s attention has turned to Jurgen Klopp and Xabi Alonso, two high-profile names with contrasting managerial styles. But who is the ideal candidate to replace Ancelotti and lead Los Blancos into the next chapter?