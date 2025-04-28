Klopp vs Alonso: Who is the best fit to replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid?
Real Madrid is set for a managerial change with Carlo Ancelotti leaving for Brazil, while Jurgen Klopp and Xabi Alonso emerge as key candidates to replace him.
Klopp vs Alonso: Who should replace Ancelotti?
Change is brewing at the Santiago Bernabeu. After overseeing a tumultuous season, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave Real Madrid, with reports confirming that the legendary Italian coach is set to take over as the manager of the Brazilian national team.
According to The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, Ancelotti, who signed a contract extension with Madrid until 2026, has already informed the club of his intention to depart. Ancelotti is anticipated to finish the La Liga season before stepping down, with his official move to Brazil expected to take place in June. Notably, he is likely to miss Madrid’s participation in the upcoming Club World Cup, which could be the final chapter of his tenure in Madrid.
With Ancelotti’s departure imminent, Real Madrid is already in discussions about potential successors. The club’s attention has turned to Jurgen Klopp and Xabi Alonso, two high-profile names with contrasting managerial styles. But who is the ideal candidate to replace Ancelotti and lead Los Blancos into the next chapter?
Klopp's allure: The experience of a winner
Jurgen Klopp is a manager with a rich history of success, most notably during his time at Liverpool. Under Klopp, Liverpool became one of the most dominant teams in Europe, securing one Champions League title, one Premier League title, an FA Cup, two EFL cups, the Community Shield, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup. His attacking philosophy and ability to elevate players have made him one of the most revered managers in world football.
Klopp’s track record speaks for itself. Known for his energetic and high-pressing style, he transformed Liverpool into a juggernaut in European football, culminating in a historic Premier League title in 2020 after a 30-year drought. His ability to manage big personalities and navigate the high-pressure environment of top clubs makes him a compelling option for Real Madrid.
However, Klopp’s current role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull may present a challenge. Though he is not actively managing a club at the moment, the pull of managing a club with the prestige of Real Madrid could be enough to tempt the German into a return to club football. As per Marca, Real Madrid has reached out twice to Klopp’s entourage to inquire about his situation, with Estadio Deportivo adding that the German could well be interested in the role down the line.
Xabi Alonso: The fresh face with Madrid ties
On the other hand, Xabi Alonso, a former Real Madrid midfielder, has been making waves as a manager at Bayer Leverkusen. Under his stewardship, Leverkusen has shown impressive growth, and Alonso’s tactical acumen has been widely praised. Having played for Madrid during his career, Alonso is already familiar with the club’s inner workings and expectations, making him an attractive candidate for a return to the Bernabeu.
Alonso’s style is less frenetic than Klopp’s but still highly effective. He brings a tactical, possession-based approach that focuses on controlling the game. His managerial career is still in its early stages, but his progress at Leverkusen has not gone unnoticed, and many believe he could be the right choice to oversee a long-term rebuild at Madrid.
Alonso’s familiarity with the club and his ability to navigate the high demands of a top-tier team make him a promising option. Additionally, his ability to develop young talent and build cohesive teams is in line with Real Madrid's vision for the future. Alonso's deep connection to Madrid could also help him handle the pressure of managing the Spanish giants.
The contenders: Klopp vs Alonso
While both Klopp and Alonso are highly capable, their managerial approaches are quite different, and Real Madrid must carefully weigh which one is the best fit to replace Ancelotti.
Klopp brings a wealth of experience managing at the highest level, including at one of the biggest clubs in the world. His proven track record in Europe and his ability to motivate players in big moments make him an attractive choice for a club with the ambitions of Real Madrid. However, the question remains whether Klopp would be willing to return to club management after taking on his current role at Red Bull.
Will Alonso trump Klopp?
Alonso, on the other hand, has a more fresh and adaptable approach, with the added bonus of being a former Madrid player. His familiarity with the club's culture and his tactical style would likely resonate well with Madrid's high expectations. While his managerial experience is still growing, Alonso’s success at Leverkusen suggests he could be ready for the next big step in his career.
Ultimately, the decision will likely come down to Madrid's long-term vision. If the club is looking for someone who can make an immediate impact and manage a star-studded squad, Klopp might be the right choice. However, if the club is interested in a more sustainable, long-term project with an emphasis on tactical discipline and nurturing young talent, Alonso may be the perfect fit.
The next step for Real Madrid
In the meantime, Estadio Deportivo reports that Real Madrid has already made contact with Klopp’s camp twice to assess his availability. However, with Xabi Alonso's growing profile, he remains a frontrunner for the role, and Madrid may be leaning towards a change in approach, one that could see the club led by a former player with deep ties to the institution.
As Ancelotti’s time in Madrid comes to an end, the club's hierarchy will have to make a critical decision on who will be the next manager to lead the team. Both Klopp and Alonso have their merits, but only time will tell who will be entrusted with the legendary job of guiding Real Madrid into the future.