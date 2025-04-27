Real Madrid's dramatic 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey Final on Saturday has sparked outrage among the club's fans, with many calling for the immediate dismissal of manager Carlo Ancelotti. Despite a valiant second-half comeback and a tense extra-time battle, the final result left supporters disillusioned, fueling a social media meme frenzy as frustrations with Ancelotti's tenure reach a boiling point.

The final, held at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, saw Barcelona come from behind to secure a victory that could have been even more devastating for Real Madrid had it not been for a series of near-misses. Ancelotti’s side faced an uphill battle from the start, with multiple injuries to key players, including Kylian Mbappe, who was only fit enough for the bench, and Eduardo Camavinga, who was ruled out for the season. Additionally, Ferland Mendy limped off within the first 10 minutes, further depleting Real’s already stretched squad.

The game’s early stages were dominated by Barcelona, who took the lead with a powerful strike from Pedri in the 28th minute. Real Madrid's response came after half-time when Mbappe was introduced, making an instant impact with a stunning free-kick goal—his first-ever direct free kick in his professional career—bringing the game level at 1-1.

However, Barcelona regained control through a header from Aurelien Tchouameni for Real Madrid and a subsequent equalizer by Ferran Torres in the 84th minute. The drama continued into extra time, with Jules Kounde scoring the decisive goal in the 116th minute after a misplaced pass in the final third. Real Madrid fans’ anger was further exacerbated by a controversial penalty decision, which was revoked after VAR intervened, and a red card for Antonio Rudiger for dissent.

Despite a valiant effort from Ancelotti’s men, the final whistle confirmed Barcelona’s 3-2 victory, leading them to lift the Copa del Rey trophy. The loss, however, left many Real Madrid fans pointing the finger squarely at Ancelotti.

Real Madrid fans want Ancelotti out

In the aftermath of the loss, social media exploded with memes mocking Ancelotti’s decisions and casting doubts on his future at the club. Fans criticized his failure to secure key victories despite the team’s impressive individual performances, especially in the second half when Real Madrid looked revitalized. Many argued that this defeat, compounded by their recent exit from Champions League at the hands of Arsenal, should mark the end of Ancelotti’s reign at the Bernabeu.

A meme-fest surrounding the defeat exploded online, with many mocking Ancelotti’s tactical decisions and the team's inability to secure a crucial win despite being so close.

"Something went wrong," Ancelotti admitted in his post-match comments, referencing a crucial mistake that led to Barcelona's third goal. "Brahim thought Modric was going to chase him down behind him, but he shot low and short. These are small details that sometimes cost you nothing, and other times they cost you a lot. You have to rest and keep competing until the end."

He continued, "We have to keep fighting because we gave everything we had, we competed very well, and there's nothing to complain about. We were closer to winning than our opponents."

Ancelotti's reflections and future at Madrid

Despite the defeat, Ancelotti remained positive about his team's effort. "In the second half, we looked to break out from the back more. When they eased off the pressure a bit, we managed to do it. We played a very good game in the second half."

However, the Italian coach also acknowledged the looming uncertainty around his future: "This will be an issue for the coming weeks, not just today."

"Mbappe had some very good minutes," Ancelotti said of the French forward’s substitution at half-time. But while Mbappe's late entry did inject some life into the team, it was clear that it wasn't enough to change the final outcome.

“I don’t want to talk about the referee,” Ancelotti quipped when asked about the controversial penalty decision. But for Real Madrid fans, the main question remains: Will the coach survive this latest setback, or will the club's hierarchy decide it’s time for a change?

With memes and social media backlash growing by the minute, Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid seems more uncertain than ever.