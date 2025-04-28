- Home
Liverpool clinched their 20th Premier League title, matching Manchester United's record, with a 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield.
When Jurgen Klopp’s emotional farewell sent shockwaves through Liverpool and the wider football world, uncertainty clouded Anfield. Few foresaw that the successor would not only steady the ship but propel it to unexpected glory. Yet Arne Slot, a relatively unheralded name outside the Netherlands, achieved just that: a Premier League title in his debut season, only the club’s second of the 21st century.
The Reds secured the Premier League title in style with a commanding 5-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday. Slot's side needed just a point to clinch the crown and equal Manchester United's record of 20 league titles. Goals from Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah, along with a Destiny Udogie own goal, sealed a memorable triumph for them
Slot’s success is a story not of dramatic upheaval, but of seamless transition — a triumph of planning, trust, and a coaching philosophy rooted in quiet excellence.
From Rotterdam to the Red Half of Merseyside
Slot’s resume was impressive to those who studied it carefully. At Feyenoord, he had already earned a reputation as an overachiever, steering the historic club to a rare Eredivisie title and consistently surpassing expectations. Internally, Liverpool’s hierarchy valued this track record of maximizing resources. Slot was not the external favorite for the Liverpool job, but within Anfield’s corridors, he emerged as the continuity candidate: new to the club, country, and league, yet seen as an ideal fit for Klopp’s legacy and squad.
Their judgment proved prescient. Slot’s philosophy meshed seamlessly with the squad he inherited, creating a sense of familiarity even amid inevitable change.
Late Beginnings, Early Signs
The transition, however, was far from smooth on the surface. Many of Liverpool’s stars — Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, among others — were tied up with Euro 2024 or Copa America commitments, delaying their first encounters with the Dutchman until just weeks before the new season. Early impressions were crucial. Slot’s clear communication and fresh tactical ideas quickly won over the players, with Jones publicly expressing a rare enthusiasm and Salah displaying a rejuvenated sharpness.
Slot’s emphasis on tactical tweaks, rather than sweeping reforms, helped ease the transition. While Klopp’s imprint remained, Slot began carefully layering his own ideas over the familiar template.
Tactical Tweaks and Smart Solutions
One of Slot’s defining qualities was his knack for subtle, effective adjustments. Without heavy spending — Liverpool’s only major addition was Federico Chiesa, who barely featured in league matches — Slot leaned into maximizing what he had.
The reimagining of Ryan Gravenberch as a holding midfielder became a masterstroke after primary target Martin Zubimendi chose to remain at Real Sociedad. Meanwhile, subtle role changes empowered others: Van Dijk benefited from having a midfielder drop deeper to aid his distribution; Luis Diaz’s brief reinvention as a striker offered new attacking avenues; Cody Gakpo thrived in a more settled role on the left.
Perhaps most striking was the shift in the use of Wataru Endo. While Klopp favored the industrious Japanese as a defensive pivot, Slot repurposed him as a closer, relying on his experience to secure late-game leads.
Behind each decision was a hallmark of Slot’s management style: adaptability rooted in analysis, not ego.
Early Tests and Lessons Learned
If the initial signs were positive, early-season reality checks were equally important. A humbling home defeat to Nottingham Forest highlighted the dangers of complacency, particularly after international breaks. Slot absorbed the lesson, rotating more prudently in subsequent fixtures after players returned from long-haul flights.
The defeat sparked a 26-match unbeaten streak in the league, a testament to Slot’s resilience and ability to galvanize his team. Along the way, crucial points were salvaged in adverse circumstances — the comeback draw against Fulham with 10 men and a gutsy point at Arsenal standing as key psychological milestones.
The Big Games: Making a Statement
Liverpool’s belief truly crystallized during a brutal 10-match stretch after the November international break: Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Brighton (twice), Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Southampton, Real Madrid, and Manchester City. Slot’s side won nine of those encounters, drawing only once, demonstrating that their rise was no fluke.
The back-to-back victories over Real Madrid and City — traditional markers of Europe’s elite — positioned Liverpool as arguably the continent’s form team at that point. Even though the Champions League campaign ended at the last-16 stage, Slot’s side had established a consistency and competitiveness that suggested sustainable success.
The Psychology of Calm
Key to Liverpool’s resurgence was Slot’s unflappable demeanor. Whether facing questions about fixture congestion, injuries, or contract uncertainties around Salah and Van Dijk, Slot exuded calm. His minimal public complaining stood in contrast to Klopp’s sometimes emotional defenses, allowing focus to remain firmly on football.
The faith of Salah and Van Dijk, both of whom signed new deals under Slot’s stewardship, spoke volumes about the atmosphere within the camp.
Slot's low-key handling of pressure may have even worked to Liverpool’s advantage during turbulent moments, such as the controversial draw at Everton — a game rearranged because of Storm Darragh and squeezed into a brutal schedule.
A Title Won with Margin for Error
In the end, Slot’s Liverpool mirrored Klopp’s title-winning side of 2019-20: relentless early-season form established an uncatchable pace. City’s occasional stumbles, partly inflicted by Liverpool themselves in two clinical 2-0 wins, opened the door. Even a late-season dip, which cost them a potential treble and the Carabao Cup, couldn’t derail their march to the Premier League crown.
The title was clinched amid a strange sense of inevitability, a mark of how Slot had normalized winning again at Anfield. Within the club, there was frustration that the scale of achievement was underappreciated externally — but not inside the dressing room, where Salah and others had made clear from the start that winning the league was the ultimate goal.
A Legacy of Quiet Competence
Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Arne Slot’s first year is that he achieved so much without ever seeming to chase the spotlight. Unlike Klopp’s charismatic fist-pumping or bombastic declarations, Slot opted for substance over show.
Before his first home game, he made it clear he wouldn’t mimic Klopp’s iconic celebrations. Instead, Slot wrote his own story: one of careful evolution, cool-headed leadership, and tactical shrewdness.
Replacing a legend is football’s hardest task. Slot didn’t try to be the next Klopp — he simply set out to be the best version of himself. Liverpool, once again, chose wisely. And history was made.