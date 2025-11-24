Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra made the ceremonial first move at the FIDE World Cup 2025 final in Goa. The shooting legend also expressed happiness at the event being held in India and hinted at supporting chess development in the future.

India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra made a special appearance at the FIDE World Cup 2025 and made the ceremonial first move in the opening game of the final between Chinese GM Wei Yi and GM Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan here on Monday, as per a release from FIDE.

The 43-year-old, who bagged the 10m Air Rifle gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and gave every Indian sportsperson the belief that they can also aim for world glory, was in Goa to witness some top quality chess action and also tried his hand at playing the sport that was invented in India by playing a couple of games with FIDE official.

Bindra on World Cup in India

Even though Bindra retired as a player after the 2016 Rio Olympics, his dedication to sporting excellence has led to the formation of the Abhinav Bindra Foundation which identifies and nurtures country's future sports stars with focus on implementing Global Best Practices of sports science in the country.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the FIDE World Cup here, the former world champion expressed happiness that chess fans got an opportunity to watch so many top players in action thanks to AICF and FIDE's decision to host the world cup in the country after a gap of 23 years.

Potential Support for Chess Development

Bindra also expressed the possibility of supporting development of chess in the future, "I am quite sure that chess is just not played sitting down. It requires a bit of physical preparation. You can see a lot of people who require self-discipline, physically and mentally. Both of them are very resilient. So, if they react more to the sport itself, I would be happy to help them if there are any chess brands that are interested in it," as quoted from a release.