Jurgen Klopp reveals the ‘one problem’ that is a roadblock to Jude Bellingham transfer

Liverpool has been targeting Jude Bellingham for quite some time but has failed to materialise the move. Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed a problem in the same.

English giants Liverpool has one of the best sides in English football currently and hardly needs any bolstering in the squad for the new season. However, it has targeted English midfielder Jude Bellingham, as one of its potential candidates, who currently plays for German giants Borussia Dortmund. Despite being linked for quite some time, a move for him has failed to materialise. As The Reds begin their pre-season campaign on Tuesday against arch-rival Manchester United in Bangkok from Tuesday, club head coach Jurgen Klopp has mixed reactions to the Bellingham transfer saga, besides revealing a problem in the same. Yet, he also remains optimistic about him at the same time.

According to TeamTalk, Bellingham is contracted to Dortmund until 2025, while the club is not keen to sell him, prompting Liverpool to target him next season for a lesser price. “He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player. Well, the only problem with that player!” said Klopp during a press conference in Bangkok. ALSO READ: When and how did Liverpool realise it wanted Darwin Nunez at Anfield? Jurgen Klopp reveals

On being asked if Liverpool would bolster its midfield any further, Klopp reckoned, “No, I can say that. I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says, ‘I want to go….’ Nobody has come to me yet, but we must talk afresh if that happens. But, if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why?”

