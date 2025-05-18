Image Credit : ANI

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings are witnessing a turnaround after enduring disappointing campaigns in the 10 IPL seasons. PBKS are aiming for the maiden title of the cash-rich T20 league. Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) are one of the three original teams alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals yet to win an elusive IPL title since the first edition of the tournament in 2008.

After reaching the final in 2014, Punjab Kings were never considered a contender to win an IPL title, given their inconsistent performances, frequent changes in leadership, and lack of a clear strategic direction. However, with Shreyas Iyer at the helm, things have begun to change for PBKS are they are considered one of the serious contenders for the title in the ongoing IPL season. With seven wins and three losses, Punjab are currently at the third spot on the points table with 15 points, and are strong contenders for a playoff spot.

How did Iyer's captaincy change the fortunes of Punjab Kings?