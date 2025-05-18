- Home
- IPL 2025: How Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy is turning Punjab Kings into serious title contenders?
Under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, Punjab Kings are enjoying a resurgence in IPL 2025. His sharp tactics, winning mindset, consistent form, and strong rapport with coach Ricky Ponting have turned PBKS into genuine title contenders.
Shreyas Iyer changing PBKS fortunes
Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings are witnessing a turnaround after enduring disappointing campaigns in the 10 IPL seasons. PBKS are aiming for the maiden title of the cash-rich T20 league. Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) are one of the three original teams alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals yet to win an elusive IPL title since the first edition of the tournament in 2008.
After reaching the final in 2014, Punjab Kings were never considered a contender to win an IPL title, given their inconsistent performances, frequent changes in leadership, and lack of a clear strategic direction. However, with Shreyas Iyer at the helm, things have begun to change for PBKS are they are considered one of the serious contenders for the title in the ongoing IPL season. With seven wins and three losses, Punjab are currently at the third spot on the points table with 15 points, and are strong contenders for a playoff spot.
How did Iyer's captaincy change the fortunes of Punjab Kings?
Tactical acumen
Shreyas Iyer’s tactical brilliance has been on display throughout the IPL 2025 thus far, whether it be setting attacking fields or counter match ups, making timely bowling changes to break the partnerships or put the pressure on opposition batters. This can be evidenced from their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in New Chandigarh, where they managed to bundle out the defending champions for 95 despite PBKS was bowled out for 111, securing a thrilling 16-run win, thanks to IShreya syer's aggressive field settings and smart bowling rotations that gasped KKR’s chase and brilliant flipped the momentum in PBKS’s favour.
Additionally, Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024, demonstrating his leadership credentials that appear to have seamlessly given that success to Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL season. Under the leadership of Iyer, Punjab Kings earned 15 points in the league stage of the tournament for the first time since 2014.
Instilling winning mindset
One of the traits of Shreyas Iyer as a captain which was evident from his captaincy stint at KKR in the last IPL season is his ability to instill a fearless and winning mindset in his players. Just like at KKR, Shreyas Iyer has created a culture of backing young talents to play fearless and attacking cricket. One of the examples is Priyansh Arya, who was acquired for INR 3.8 crore, is having a brilliant debut IPL season, amassing 356 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 29.67 and a strike rate of 190.37 in 12 matches.
The mix of youth and experienced players, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and a few others has been expertly balanced by Shreyas Iyer, who has ensured that each player is clear of their roles and responsibilities. Allowing batters to play their natural game by backing themselves with their intent and trusting the process has helped PBKS to post competitive totals on the board.
Consistent personal performance
Apart from captaining Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer is shouldering responsibility of delivering consistent and impactful performances with the bat in the IPL 2025. Before the match against Rajasthan Royals, Iyer had amassed 40 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 50.62 and a strike rate of 191 in 11 matches. Iyer’s consistency has played in anchoring PBKS’ middle-order and guiding the team through tense chances and tricky batting collapses. His ability to accelerate the innings when needed has added stability and confidence to the batting unit.
Shreyas Iyer was in impressive form in the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy and he carried on that momentum into the IPL 2025. Iyer’s form is crucial for Punjab Kings in their quest for the maiden IPL title, which has been eluding them since the first season of the tournament in 2008.
Relationship with Ricky Ponting
One of the key factors behind Punjab Kings turnaround in the ongoing IPL 2025 is not only because of Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy but also because of the strong working relationship he shares with head coach Ricky Ponting. Iyer and Ponting worked together at Delhi Capitals and led the side to their first ever IPL final in 2020, but lost to Mumbai Indians. The two share a mutual respect and their vision aligns with the team’s goals while reading a cohesive leadership group that effectively communicates strategies and builds a positive environment in the dressing room.
Ricky Ponting played an important role in persuading Punjab Kings to bid for Shreyas Iyer at the IPL 2025 Auction, given his desire to work with him, whom he previously coached at Delhi Capitals. The mutual understanding and respect between the two seemed to have played a role in smooth transition of leadership and team culture at Punjab Kings.