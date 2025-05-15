English

Shreyas Iyer: PBKS skipper’s earnings, lifestyle, and endorsements

sports May 15 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:Instagram/Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer’s net worth

Shreyas Iyer reportedly has a net worth of INR 58 crore (US$ 7 million) as of March 2025. His earnings are from IPL, international, and domestic cricket.

Image credits: Instagram/Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer’s earnings

Iyer has made most of earnings through IPL contracts with DC, KKR, and now PBKS, BCCI central contract, and endorsements, with an estimated between 20-45 lakh per engagement.

Image credits: Instagram/Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer’s IPL earnings

Shreyas Iyer has earned 72.55 crore as his earnings through IPL career from 2015 to 2024. This figure is expected to increase after PBKS snapped for 26.75 crore for IPL 2025.

Image credits: Instagram/Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer’s endorsements

Shreyas Iyer endorses several brands, including BoAt, Fresca Juices, Myprotein, Google Pixel, Manyavar, Dream11, CEAT, and InCred.

Image credits: Instagram/Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer’s car collections

Shreyas Iyer is a car enthusiast, owning luxury cars including Mercedes-AMG G63, Audi S5, and a Lamborghini Huracan.

Image credits: Instagram/Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer’s house

Shreyas Iyer is reportedly owning a luxurious apartment at Lodha World Crest in Mumbai, worth ₹12 crore. The apartment boasts amenities such as spa, pool, and gym.

Image credits: Instagram/Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer’s investments

Shreyas Iyer has mainly put his money into the health tech sector. He invested an undisclosed amount in a healthtech company called Curelo.

Image credits: Instagram/Shreyas Iyer

