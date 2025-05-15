Shreyas Iyer: PBKS skipper’s earnings, lifestyle, and endorsements

Shreyas Iyer reportedly has a net worth of INR 58 crore (US$ 7 million) as of March 2025. His earnings are from IPL, international, and domestic cricket.
Iyer has made most of earnings through IPL contracts with DC, KKR, and now PBKS, BCCI central contract, and endorsements, with an estimated between 20-45 lakh per engagement.
Shreyas Iyer has earned 72.55 crore as his earnings through IPL career from 2015 to 2024. This figure is expected to increase after PBKS snapped for 26.75 crore for IPL 2025.
Shreyas Iyer endorses several brands, including BoAt, Fresca Juices, Myprotein, Google Pixel, Manyavar, Dream11, CEAT, and InCred.
Shreyas Iyer is a car enthusiast, owning luxury cars including Mercedes-AMG G63, Audi S5, and a Lamborghini Huracan.
Shreyas Iyer is reportedly owning a luxurious apartment at Lodha World Crest in Mumbai, worth ₹12 crore. The apartment boasts amenities such as spa, pool, and gym.
Shreyas Iyer has mainly put his money into the health tech sector. He invested an undisclosed amount in a healthtech company called Curelo.
Football transfer rumors: Yamal endorsing Rashford move, other updates
Football Transfer Rumours: Frimpong to Wirtz - Latest updates
Shubman Gill: 7 reasons why he should be India’s next Test captain
Virat Kohli retires: Stats and records of legendary career