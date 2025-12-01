Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona, their third consecutive in La Liga, allowing Barcelona to retain the top spot. Kylian Mbappe's penalty salvaged a point for Madrid after Azzedine Ounahi had given the hosts a surprise lead.

Azzedine Ounahi fired the hosts into a surprise lead before half-time, with Kylian Mbappe earning Madrid a point from the penalty spot.

After Barcelona beat Alaves on Saturday to move top of the table, Madrid needed a victory at Girona to reclaim top spot but now sit second, a point behind the champions.

Earlier Alberto Moleiro helped Villarreal, third, move back ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid with a stoppage time winner in a 3-2 victory at Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid's draw increases the pressure on Madrid coach Xabi Alonso, after recent rumours suggesting his future is insecure in the Madrid dugout.

"We are up there, it's all very even, it's a long season and we have to continue," Alonso told reporters.

"I liked the reaction from the players. It was not enough to turn it around but we were close, and we have to continue with the unity we have, being self-critical enough, and wanting to win away from home."

Madrid travel to face Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive league match on the road, a game moved because of the club's participation in the Spanish Super Cup in January.

"The table will be hard-fought, there will be lots of movement," added Alonso.

Mbappe and Arda Guler fired off target for Madrid early on in a hotly-contested but scrappy clash, in front of a raucous home crowd.

French superstar Mbappe had a goal ruled out for handball moments before Morocco international Ounahi fired Girona ahead, rifling home from just inside the area to stun their illustrious visitors.

Catalan minnows Girona, 18th, have twice beaten Real Madrid at Montilivi since making their top flight debut in 2017 and for a while it looked like they were going to manage it again.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a stunning save to tip away Vanat's drive across goal before Los Blancos fought back.

After having a goal disallowed for offside Vinicius was clumsily felled in the box by Hugo Rincon.

Mbappe smashed the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner past Gazzaniga's dive for his 14th La Liga goal of the campaign.

"Absolutely not the result we wanted tonight, but the league is still on and very long," wrote Mbappe on social media network Instagram.

"We need to change this dynamic and show who we are as a team."

- Keeping the pressure on -

Villarreal playmaker Moleiro netted twice in the second half of a thrilling game in San Sebastian.

Villarreal secured their fifth consecutive league win to stay firmly in the Spanish title fight.

Ayoze Perez sent the visitors ahead midway through the first half and teed up Moleiro for Villarreal's second soon after the break.

Real Sociedad fought back strongly, with Carlos Soler netting on the hour mark.

The Basque side ramped up the pressure and levelled in the final stages through a spectacular Ander Barrenetxea free-kick.

However, Moleiro had the final say, firing home in the 95th minute to maintain his team's momentum.

"We had that little bit of luck to get three very important points, as important as they were difficult (to get)," said Marcelino.

"To get 32 points out of a possible 42 to me seems a stunning achievement."

Elsewhere, Real Betis claimed a 2-0 win at Sevilla in a fiery derby clash which was briefly suspended after home fans threw bottles onto the pitch.

The referee ordered players from the field in the 87th minute at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, with the match resuming 15 minutes later as Betis held on to fifth place.