Image Credit : Getty

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer’s comeback has come full circle after he regained his central contract a year after he was dropped from the list by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). On Monday, the BCCI announced the central contracts’ list for players for 2025-26.

It was earlier reported that Shreyas Iyer was set to regain his central contract following his brilliant comeback after being out of BCCI’s selectors radar last year. The official announcement confirmed that Iyer has been categorised in Grade B of central contract with an annual salary of INR 3 crore from the BCCI. It was a comeback that underscored Iyer’s resilience as he responded to the setback with his weighty performances last year.

Shreyas Iyer, who is currently leading Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL season, was dropped from the players’ central contracts’ list after he did not adhere to the BCCI’s directive to play domestic cricket. It seemed that it was an end of road for the Mumbai-born in international cricket and his comeback seemed improbable, given the strong competition for the spot in the India squad. However, Shreyas Iyer turned his adversity into motivation and scripted a comeback that speaks volume about his mindset.