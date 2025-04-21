Shreyas Iyer's sensational comeback: How his bat did the talking after BCCI contract snub
Shreyas Iyer has finally regained his BCCI central contract a year after he was dropped from it due to his reluctance to play domestic cricket in January 2024. His domestic cricket and Champions Trophy performances earned back his central contract.
Shreyas Iyer responds to BCCI punishment
Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer’s comeback has come full circle after he regained his central contract a year after he was dropped from the list by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). On Monday, the BCCI announced the central contracts’ list for players for 2025-26.
It was earlier reported that Shreyas Iyer was set to regain his central contract following his brilliant comeback after being out of BCCI’s selectors radar last year. The official announcement confirmed that Iyer has been categorised in Grade B of central contract with an annual salary of INR 3 crore from the BCCI. It was a comeback that underscored Iyer’s resilience as he responded to the setback with his weighty performances last year.
Shreyas Iyer, who is currently leading Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL season, was dropped from the players’ central contracts’ list after he did not adhere to the BCCI’s directive to play domestic cricket. It seemed that it was an end of road for the Mumbai-born in international cricket and his comeback seemed improbable, given the strong competition for the spot in the India squad. However, Shreyas Iyer turned his adversity into motivation and scripted a comeback that speaks volume about his mindset.
Refined his batting technique
After being dropped from the BCCI central contract list for players, Shreyas Iyer went back to basics and refined his technique while trusting his instincts. The 30-year-old took on the responsibility of ironing out flaws in his game, especially short-pitched deliveries. Speaking to JioHotstar ahead of the IPL 2025, Iyer stated that he stayed focused on the present rather than dwelling on the past and worked on what went wrong in order to ensure he was better prepared for future challenges. His ability to stay focused on the present and refining his technique has eventually paid off with his comeback to Team India.
Knocked BCCI’s door with domestic performance
Shreyas Iyer was more willing to respond to the punishment by BCCI with his performance in domestic cricket. And he did it by piling up runs across all formats of domestic cricket. He was part of the Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai team that won the 42nd Ranji Trophy triumph last year. He consistently performed well in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 345 runs and 325 runs, respectively. Iyer led Mumbai to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph, defeating Madhya Pradesh in the final. His determination and eagerness to make course corrections and prove the critics were reflected on his performance in domestic cricket.
Shreyas Iyer’s beginning of comeback
After leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the third IPL title last year, Shreyas Iyer made his comeback to Team India for the ODI series against England earlier this year. This marked the beginning of what would become a redemption arc for Iye. In the three-match ODI series against England, Iyer amassed 181 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 60.33 and an impressive strike rate of 123.13 in three matches. Throughout the series, Shreyas Iyer adopted an aggressive style of batting and showcased his intent from the outset, taking on the bowlers with confidence and flair.
Unsung hero for India in Champions Trophy
Skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Varun Chakravarthy, KL Rahul and a few others have often been credited for India’s win at the Champions Trophy. However, Shreyas Iyer was hailed as an ‘unsung’ hero for the Men in Blue in their quest to end the 12-year drought of winning the Champions Trophy 2025. Even skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that Iyer was a ‘silent’ hero while lauding his contribution in the middle-order. Shreyas Iyer was the highest run-getter for India and overall, the second in the Champions Trophy 2025, amassing 243 runs, including two fifties, at an average 48.60 in five matches. He played the tournament without central contract, showcasing immense character, hunger, and belief in his abilities.
Way forward for Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is in a brilliant form while leading Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025, aggregating 263 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 43.83 in 8 matches. Under the leadership of Iyer, PBKS have won 5 matches in their 8 outings and are currently at the fourth spot on the points table with four points. Iyer will be aiming to help PBKS clinch their maiden IPL title, which will further cement his legacy as a leader. However, Shreyas Iyer’s focus should be on maintaining consistency at the international level after regaining the central contract. The 30-year-old will have a task in his hand to prove that his resurgence is not just one season wonder, but a sustained revival that can anchor India’s middle-order across formats in years to come.