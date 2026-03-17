(Photos) Inside Arshdeep Singh’s Stylish Rs 4 Crore Chandigarh Home with Modern Interiors
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh owns a stylish three‑storey home in Kharar, Chandigarh. The contemporary residence blends modern design with family comfort, featuring bright interiors, open layouts, outdoor spaces, and a functional fitness corner.
Arshdeep Singh's Lifestyle
Indian left‑arm pacer Arshdeep Singh lives in a contemporary three‑storey house in Kharar near Chandigarh, a fast‑growing suburb of the Tricity region. Unlike ostentatious celebrity residences, his home balances modern design with family comfort. The well‑planned layout and neutral tones give the space an inviting yet stylish atmosphere, perfect for relaxation after intense training.
Estimated Value and Location Appeal
Based on real estate benchmarks in the Mohali‑Kharar area, Arshdeep Singh’s home is valued at approximately ₹3.5 crore to ₹4 crore, reflecting both location appeal and quality finishes. The region’s proximity to elite schools, clean infrastructure, and quick connectivity to the IS Bindra Stadium and Chandigarh Airport makes it a smart choice for emerging athletes and families alike.
Spacious, Bright Interiors
His home features bright, airy interiors that are a blend of modern minimalism and homely warmth. Large windows allow natural light to fill the living spaces, while neutral wall colours and functional furniture create a calm ambiance. The living room and bedrooms are designed to be both comfortable and visually pleasing, suiting Arshdeep’s grounded lifestyle.
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Functional Kitchen and Layout
The kitchen in Arshdeep’s home is streamlined and modern with modular fittings that match the overall clean design. It’s crafted for daily use rather than show, reflecting his preference for simplicity. Open layouts and thoughtfully connected rooms make the space feel larger and more welcoming, ideal for everyday family life.
Outdoor Space and Fitness Corner
Arshdeep’s love for fresh air and open spaces is evident in the home’s airy balconies and terraces. These outdoor retreats provide quiet spots to unwind or enjoy views of the surroundings. The house also includes a small workout area, seamlessly integrating his fitness routine into his daily home life without disrupting the serene design.
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