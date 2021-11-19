Indonesia Masters 2021: PV Sindhu sails into semis

PV Sindhu has managed to reach yet another semis. Taking part in the Indonesia Masters 2021, she has qualified for the semis, going past Neslihan Yigit.

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu continues her dominant run in world badminton. On Friday, she managed to reach another semi-final of her illustrious career. Taking part in the 2021 Indonesia Masters, she has gone past Neslihan Yigit of Turkey, defeating her in straight sets 21-13, 21-10 during the quarterfinal, while the match lasted 35 minutes.

Sindhu will now be taking on Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semis. Consequently, this would be Sindhu's second successive semis appearance, having reached the semis of the French Open last month, but lost to Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in the three sets. ALSO WATCH: Olympic medalist PV Sindhu receives Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind