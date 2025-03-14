Justin Trudeau bids farewell as PM, vows to stay 'unapologetically Canadian' in last message (WATCH)

Read Full Article

On his last day in office, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a farewell message to the country, vowing to always remain "unapologetically and boldly" Canadian.

In a video posted on X with the caption, "Hey Canada, one last thing," Trudeau expressed his pride in the nation and its people. "I am so proud of Canadians. I am proud to have served the country so full of people who stand up for what's right, rise to every occasion, always have each others' backs, when it matters the most," he wrote.



"This may be my last day here in this office, but I will always be boldly and unapologetically Canadian. My only ask is no matter what the world throws at us, you always be the same," he added.

Trudeau's departure comes as Mark Carney takes the helm of the Liberal Party and prepares to take oath as Canada's 24th Prime Minister on Friday.

Canada's Governor General Mary Simon's office has said the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and members of the Canadian ministry will take place in the Rideau Hall ballroom at 11 am EDT.

On his first day as Liberal leader, Carney met Trudeau at the Prime Minister's Office to discuss the length of a transition period. By the end of the day, Carney stated the changeover would be "seamless" and "quick," CTV News reported.

In the days since, Carney has been holding meetings with key officials in Ottawa and beyond, and work has been done behind the scenes to execute the transition of power, both from a bureaucratic and a security standpoint.

The report stated citing a spokesperson, that the former Bank of Canada and Bank of England has divested all his assets into a blind trust. Trudeau would visit the governor general on Friday and officially tender his resignation. Then, Carney would take oaths of office and allegiance.

Carney will assume office at a time when polling shows the Conservatives and Liberals neck-in-neck amid Canadians' rising concerns over ties between Canada and the US. The same polling indicates Trudeau will be officially ending his tenure as Canada's PM, with his favorability at a 12-month high.

In his final speech as Liberal leader, Justin Trudeau highlighted the 'achievements' of the Liberal Party over the past decade while looking towards the future, hours ahead of the announcement of his successor as the leader of his party, as reported by CBC News.

In his speech at the Liberal Leadership Convention, Trudeau said, "I am damn proud of what we've done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it."

Trudeau told the crowd that "there is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth! In one of his last speeches as Liberal leader and Canada's PM, he urged his supporters to keep fighting for Canada as hard as they can, CBC News reported.

"Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given," he warned. "None of those happened by accident. None of them will continue without effort."

