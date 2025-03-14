Justin Trudeau bids farewell as PM, vows to stay 'unapologetically Canadian' in last message (WATCH)

On his last day in office, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a farewell message to the country, vowing to always remain "unapologetically and boldly" Canadian.

Justin Trudeau bids farewell as PM, vows to stay 'unapologetically Canadian' in last message (WATCH) snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 14, 2025, 1:48 AM IST

On his last day in office, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a farewell message to the country, vowing to always remain "unapologetically and boldly" Canadian.

In a video posted on X with the caption, "Hey Canada, one last thing," Trudeau expressed his pride in the nation and its people. "I am so proud of Canadians. I am proud to have served the country so full of people who stand up for what's right, rise to every occasion, always have each others' backs, when it matters the most," he wrote.


"This may be my last day here in this office, but I will always be boldly and unapologetically Canadian. My only ask is no matter what the world throws at us, you always be the same," he added.

Trudeau's departure comes as Mark Carney takes the helm of the Liberal Party and prepares to take oath as Canada's 24th Prime Minister on Friday.

Canada's Governor General Mary Simon's office has said the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and members of the Canadian ministry will take place in the Rideau Hall ballroom at 11 am EDT.

On his first day as Liberal leader, Carney met Trudeau at the Prime Minister's Office to discuss the length of a transition period. By the end of the day, Carney stated the changeover would be "seamless" and "quick," CTV News reported.

In the days since, Carney has been holding meetings with key officials in Ottawa and beyond, and work has been done behind the scenes to execute the transition of power, both from a bureaucratic and a security standpoint.

The report stated citing a spokesperson, that the former Bank of Canada and Bank of England has divested all his assets into a blind trust. Trudeau would visit the governor general on Friday and officially tender his resignation. Then, Carney would take oaths of office and allegiance.

Carney will assume office at a time when polling shows the Conservatives and Liberals neck-in-neck amid Canadians' rising concerns over ties between Canada and the US. The same polling indicates Trudeau will be officially ending his tenure as Canada's PM, with his favorability at a 12-month high.

In his final speech as Liberal leader, Justin Trudeau highlighted the 'achievements' of the Liberal Party over the past decade while looking towards the future, hours ahead of the announcement of his successor as the leader of his party, as reported by CBC News.

In his speech at the Liberal Leadership Convention, Trudeau said, "I am damn proud of what we've done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it."

Trudeau told the crowd that "there is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth! In one of his last speeches as Liberal leader and Canada's PM, he urged his supporters to keep fighting for Canada as hard as they can, CBC News reported.

"Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given," he warned. "None of those happened by accident. None of them will continue without effort."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US: Judge orders federal agencies to "immediately" reinstate fired probationary employees

US: Judge orders federal agencies to "immediately" reinstate fired probationary employees

Putin thanks Trump, PM Modi for efforts on Ukraine ceasefire, but says 'serious questions' remain (WATCH) snt

Putin thanks Trump, PM Modi for efforts on Ukraine ceasefire, but says 'serious questions' remain (WATCH)

WATCH: Strongest earthquake in 40 years jolts Italy's Naples, videos viral ddr

WATCH: Strongest earthquake in 40 years jolts Italy's Naples, videos viral

Trump's 200% tariff threat puts EU champagne and whiskey on the rocks ddr

Trump's 200% tariff threat puts EU champagne and whiskey on the rocks

Behind China's defence budget: Ambition constrained by corruption and inefficiency ddr

Behind China's defence budget: Ambition constrained by corruption and inefficiency

Recent Stories

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

US: Judge orders federal agencies to "immediately" reinstate fired probationary employees

US: Judge orders federal agencies to "immediately" reinstate fired probationary employees

Putin thanks Trump, PM Modi for efforts on Ukraine ceasefire, but says 'serious questions' remain (WATCH) snt

Putin thanks Trump, PM Modi for efforts on Ukraine ceasefire, but says 'serious questions' remain (WATCH)

D-Wave Stock Surges On Upbeat Guidance, Mixed Q4 Results: Retail Optimism Abounds

D-Wave Stock Surges On Upbeat Guidance, Mixed Q4 Results: Retail Optimism Abounds

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon