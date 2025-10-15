4 WWE Superstars Who Could Stand With Seth Rollins Against The Vision
Seth Rollins faces his toughest battle yet against The Vision. Four surprising names could step up beside him.
Roman Reigns Could Put Aside His Rivalry
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have a long history of animosity, but both men share a common enemy in Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief has already been clashing with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, especially after Crown Jewel left him with unfinished business. With Heyman’s betrayal still fresh, Reigns might find himself aligned with Rollins out of necessity. A shocking reunion of the former Shield brothers inside a WarGames match would be a powerful twist, as they temporarily unite to battle The Vision.
LA Knight Has His Own Score To Settle
Although Seth Rollins and LA Knight have been bitter rivals, circumstances could push them onto the same side. The Megastar has repeatedly been targeted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who cost him matches and left him battered in recent weeks. With his own vendetta against the faction, Knight’s involvement would feel natural. Aligning with Rollins would not only serve his personal revenge but also inject fresh energy into the storyline, giving fans a new dynamic in the fight against The Vision.
CM Punk May Be Forced Into An Alliance
CM Punk and Seth Rollins are set to collide for the World Heavyweight Championship, but interference from Breakker and Reed could change everything. If the duo attacks during their title match, both Punk and Rollins may have no choice but to fight side by side. While their rivalry has been intense, the betrayal Rollins suffered at the hands of The Vision creates common ground. A reluctant alliance between Punk and Rollins would be explosive, as two of WWE’s biggest stars unite against a shared threat.
Jimmy Uso Has Every Reason To Join The Fight
Jimmy Uso has been dealing with Breakker and Reed on RAW for weeks, even suffering a tough loss to Bronson Reed followed by a brutal post‑match assault. With his brother Jey pursuing his own path, Jimmy has been left without direction. This makes him a prime candidate to align with Rollins, as both share a reason to dismantle The Vision. A temporary partnership would give Jimmy renewed purpose while strengthening Rollins’ chances of surviving the faction’s numbers game.