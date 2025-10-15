Image Credit : Getty

Although Seth Rollins and LA Knight have been bitter rivals, circumstances could push them onto the same side. The Megastar has repeatedly been targeted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who cost him matches and left him battered in recent weeks. With his own vendetta against the faction, Knight’s involvement would feel natural. Aligning with Rollins would not only serve his personal revenge but also inject fresh energy into the storyline, giving fans a new dynamic in the fight against The Vision.