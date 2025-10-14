3 Costly WWE RAW Decisions Following Crown Jewel That Left Fans Frustrated
WWE RAW after Crown Jewel raised eyebrows with questionable calls. From absent stars to rushed storylines, here’s what went wrong.
The Vision Splitting Feels Premature
The sudden breakup of The Vision on RAW right after Crown Jewel came across as rushed. Reports suggest Seth Rollins may have suffered a shoulder injury during his match with Cody Rhodes, which could have forced WWE’s hand. Bron Breakker’s attack days after the premium live event looked more like an audible than a long-term plan.
The group had only been active for about six months, with Reed joining later than Breakker, meaning it never truly had time to flourish. Historically, dominant factions like Evolution, The Bloodline, and The Judgment Day lasted years before imploding. Even if Rollins is sidelined, the stable could have continued with Breakker stepping up as the enforcer while Rollins acted as a mouthpiece until recovery. Ending things so soon robbed the faction of its potential.
Cena And Reigns Missing From RAW
Two of WWE’s biggest names were absent from RAW following Crown Jewel, leaving the show feeling incomplete. John Cena’s Retirement Tour has been inconsistent, with sporadic appearances that fail to build momentum. He didn’t even appear live to promote his Crown Jewel showdown with AJ Styles, despite winning the match.
Roman Reigns, meanwhile, once again disappeared after a major event. His ongoing family issues were brushed aside, and his absence after a loss made the storyline feel hollow. Having both Cena and Reigns missing from the same episode weakened the post-PLE fallout and left fans without the star power they expected.
Penta’s Repeated Losses To Dominik Mysterio
Since joining WWE in early 2025, Penta has faced Dominik Mysterio multiple times, including their WrestleMania 41 Fatal Four-Way where Dirty Dom retained the Intercontinental Championship. The record stands at 1-4 in Mysterio’s favor, with most of Penta’s defeats coming through interference or underhanded tactics.
While Dominik’s heel persona thrives on controversy, constantly booking Penta to lose against the same opponent damages his credibility. The crowd remains firmly behind him, but popularity alone isn’t enough if every title challenge ends in failure. At some point, repeated losses stop building sympathy and start undermining a star’s momentum.