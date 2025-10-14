Image Credit : Getty

The sudden breakup of The Vision on RAW right after Crown Jewel came across as rushed. Reports suggest Seth Rollins may have suffered a shoulder injury during his match with Cody Rhodes, which could have forced WWE’s hand. Bron Breakker’s attack days after the premium live event looked more like an audible than a long-term plan.

The group had only been active for about six months, with Reed joining later than Breakker, meaning it never truly had time to flourish. Historically, dominant factions like Evolution, The Bloodline, and The Judgment Day lasted years before imploding. Even if Rollins is sidelined, the stable could have continued with Breakker stepping up as the enforcer while Rollins acted as a mouthpiece until recovery. Ending things so soon robbed the faction of its potential.