ICC rates Perth pitch “very good” despite Ashes Test ending in just two days, as fierce pace bowling from both sides saw 19 wickets fall on Day 1 and Australia take a 1-0 lead.

The Perth Stadium pitch that hosted the first Ashes Test was rated Thursday as "very good" by the International Cricket Council despite the game finishing inside two days.

Under the governing body's four-tier rating system "very good" is the highest possible, characterising a pitch with "good carry, limited seam movement, and consistent bounce early in the match".

This, the ICC said, allowed "for a balanced contest between batters and bowlers".

Pace Bowlers Dominate in Frantic Ashes Opener

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series with an eight-wicket win in a frantic Test that saw 19 wickets fall on day one.

England were skittled for 172 with Mitchell Starc taking 7-58 before Australia collapsed to be 121-9 at stumps.

Day two saw another flurry of wickets as England were bowled out for 164 before Travis Head's incredible 123 off 83 balls guided Australia to victory.

Cricket Australia Defends Pitch Quality

Cricket Australia's head of cricket James Allsopp said the rating justified "our belief Perth Stadium produced a pitch that provided a fair balance between bat and ball".

"The dominance of some brilliant pace bowling from both sides and the frenetic nature of the contest meant the match lasted only two days," he added.

"This was disappointing for fans holding tickets for days three and four, but we saw some incredible moments which captivated huge viewing audiences and will inspire even more kids to pick up a bat and ball this summer."

The day-night second Test begins in Brisbane on December 4, with the wicket at the Gabba also traditionally fast and bouncy.

