The Los Angeles Chargers could soon welcome back a key rookie as they regroup after their bye.

The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for a potential boost to their offense as rookie running back Omarion Hampton edges closer to returning from injury. Hampton has been sidelined for six games after suffering an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, a contest the Chargers lost 27-10.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Placed on injured reserve following the setback, Hampton has now been designated for a return, according to Ari Meriov. This move opens the door for him to be activated ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Jim Harbaugh had previously indicated that Hampton’s comeback could arrive after the team’s bye week, with the rookie rehabbing off to the side in recent weeks. He has entered a 21-day practice window to evaluate his readiness.

Before the injury, Omarion Hampton had made a strong impression in his debut season. In five games, he rushed for 314 yards and two touchdowns on 66 carries. He also contributed in the passing game, recording 20 receptions for 136 yards, showcasing his versatility as both a runner and receiver.

The Chargers have managed a 4-2 record without Hampton, but their performances have lacked spark. They return from the bye week aiming to rebound from a heavy 35-6 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, their most lopsided loss of the season. The team hopes Hampton’s presence can reignite their offense.

Quarterback Justin Herbert expressed enthusiasm about Hampton’s return to practice. “It was good to see him back out there,” Herbert said. “He brings a different level of energy to our team and we saw how special he was early in the season. I know he’s been battling to get back out there and doing everything he can, it’s just good to see steps forward and to see him back out there.”

Omarion Hampton had been expected to share backfield duties with free-agent signing Najee Harris. However, Harris suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers also have Hassan Haskin on injured reserve, further thinning their running back depth.

This season, the Chargers have averaged 115.7 rushing yards per game, ranking 17th in the NFL. With Hampton’s return, he is expected to assume lead running back responsibilities, taking over from Kimani Vidal. His comeback could provide the ground game stability the team has been missing.