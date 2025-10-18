Image Credit : Getty

Sheamus has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship for nearly two years, the only title missing from his decorated career. Over the summer, he was heavily involved in a rivalry with Rusev, clashing in multiple matches that culminated in a Donnybrook bout at Clash in Paris this past August. The Celtic Warrior also crossed paths with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory earlier in the year. Since that Paris showdown, however, Sheamus has not been featured on television. With Rusev, Penta, and AJ Styles now circling the Intercontinental Championship, Sheamus has been left on the sidelines despite being healthy.