5 WWE Superstars in Line to Replace Injured Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion
Seth Rollins is expected to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship due to a legitimate shoulder injury, forcing WWE to find a successor. The article explores five leading contenders for the vacant title.
WWE faces a major decision regarding the World Heavyweight Championship after current titleholder Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate shoulder injury at Crown Jewel that is expected to require surgery. The injury occurred during Rollins' match against Cody Rhodes, specifically during a coast-to-coast diving headbutt spot, and reports indicate he could miss significant time, potentially through WrestleMania 42.
Unlike the storyline knee injury angle Rollins worked over the summer that led to CM Punk's Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam, this shoulder issue is confirmed to be legitimate. WWE moved quickly to write Rollins off television on the October 13 episode of Raw, where his own faction members-Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed-attacked him in a shocking betrayal orchestrated by Breakker, effectively dissolving "The Vision" stable.
With Rollins expected to vacate the championship, WWE has several compelling options to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion. Here are five leading contenders:
CM Punk: The Established Main Eventer
If WWE prefers a more proven commodity to hold the title during Rollins' absence, CM Punk represents the safest choice. He's the current number one contender after pinning Jey Uso in a triple-threat match on Raw.
Punk has built-in history with both Rollins and Heyman, creating natural storyline opportunities. Awarding him the championship would provide narrative closure to the story that began with Rollins' SummerSlam cash-in, giving Punk his first major world title reign in over a decade and positioning him as the top babyface to challenge Heyman's new faction.
GUNTHER: The Ring General Returns
The Austrian powerhouse is never far from championship consideration. GUNTHER has been absent since SummerSlam while recovering from nose surgery but is expected to return soon. His resume speaks for itself-he held the World Heavyweight Championship for a combined 311 days across two reigns in 2024-2025.
As one of wrestling's most credible and dominant performers, GUNTHER would be an excellent choice to hold the championship during Rollins' recovery. His reign would open possibilities for exciting matchups against Breakker, Reed, and potentially Brock Lesnar. Additionally, with rumors of him being a potential final opponent for John Cena at December's Madison Square Garden event, having him hold the World Heavyweight Championship would add another layer of prestige to that encounter.
Bronson Reed: The Monster with Momentum
Reed enters the conversation fresh off the biggest victory of his career at Crown Jewel, where he became the first wrestler to pin Roman Reigns in a singles match since Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. That monumental win should propel any superstar directly into the main event picture.
As a key participant in the Rollins attack, Reed possesses the size, power, and in-ring ability to be a believable and dominant champion. Though Breakker appears to be the focal point of the Heyman-led group, Reed has earned serious consideration for the championship opportunity.
LA Knight: The People's Choice
Despite inconsistent booking at times, LA Knight remains one of WWE's most organically popular superstars. His strong character work and genuine connection with audiences make him a viable championship candidate.
Knight holds a recent victory over Rollins and wasn't pinned in the number one contender's match on Raw, giving him a legitimate claim to a title opportunity. Crowning him champion would represent a fresh direction for the main event scene and a significant elevation for the self-proclaimed "Megastar."
Bron Breakker: The Architect of the Betrayal
The 27-year-old second-generation star makes the most sense from a narrative standpoint. Breakker orchestrated the attack on Rollins and was seen holding the championship as Raw went off the air, even bringing it to live events throughout the week. WWE views him as a future cornerstone, and this situation could accelerate his ascent to the top of the card.
While Breakker continues developing his microphone skills, having Paul Heyman-now rebranded as "The Oracle"-by his side would effectively cover any weaknesses and immediately legitimize his championship reign. Heyman has been working closely with Breakker since their alliance formed in April 2025, helping refine his promos and overall persona.
WWE's decision will shape the Raw main event scene for months to come, with each candidate offering unique advantages as the company navigates this unexpected vacancy.